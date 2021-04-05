Innovative Solutions Launches Cutting Edge Managed Service Offerings for Amazon Web Services Customers

Innovative Solutions, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, has launched three new AWS Managed Cloud Services offerings. Tweet this

i1: a self-service choice for customers who operate AWS with the help of Innovative's cloud tooling and emergency 24/7/365 network operations center

i3: full-service cloud management for growing businesses, that includes personal account management

i5: an all-inclusive full-service offering for cloud-native customers that demand the highest level of service

"Managing a cloud environment is complicated. Our entire business is designed to lessen the burden on the business owner's shoulders and help them recognize the power of the cloud. Managed Cloud Services are the number one enabler to achieving this goal." said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "More businesses have selected AWS than any other cloud provider, and hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses are selecting Innovative Solutions as their partner of choice to help them buy, optimize, and secure their AWS environments in the cloud."

The three managed service offerings include access to curated technology and tools that are fully integrated into AWS, including:

The Innovative iNOC for 24x7x365 support

New Relic, for application performance monitoring

CloudCheckr, for cost analytics, cost savings and optimization, security, and compliance

Cloud Storage Security, for cloud storage antivirus scanning

SecureCloudDB, for cloud database security monitoring

Skeddly, for cloud automation

PagerDuty, for alerting and escalations

Emergency cloud engineering support

For more information and the details of all three new offerings, visit www.innovativesol.com/mcs.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions believes that every company is a technology company. As the fastest growing AWS Premier Partner, Innovative Solutions helps customers in more than 240 cities throughout North America. With an army of cloud experts leveraging the Innovative Cloud RunbookTM, Innovative Solutions gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com

