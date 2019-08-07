Innovative Solutions, recognized as one of the top Amazon Web Service Partner Network (APN) Partners, specializing in End User Computing on AWS

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions announced today that it has achieved AWS End User Computing (EUC) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Innovative Solutions provides deep expertise in supporting customers that need to provision, protect, and get intelligence from end-point devices, end-user apps, and data on AWS. Innovative Solutions received this designation as one of the few global inaugural APN Partners to have proven expertise on AWS with deep EUC specialization.

"Our singular focus is to enable every one of our customers to become a technology company," said Justin Copie, CEO. "Innovative continues to grow at a rapid pace, largely because of the commitment of our amazing employees. Innovative's efforts are laser focused on helping every small to mid-size business customer to leverage the cloud, and enable digital transformation."

Premier and Advanced Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) who achieve AWS EUC Competency status provide services and offerings designed to help customers with strategy, professional services, infrastructure management and optimization of end user compute (EUC) technologies on AWS. This includes technologies such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0, and Amazon WorkLink.

Achieving the AWS End User Computing (EUC) Competency differentiates Innovative as an APN Advanced Consulting Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on helping customers deploy AWS EUC services.

To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Our hope is to enable growth, not only within our own business, but across technology companies in the region. If we can help raise the tide, then all boats rise. Together, we win," said Copie.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Innovative

Innovative specializes in cloud migrations, cloud application development, and cloud consulting services while focusing on the customer experience. We have over 30 years of aligning technology and business needs to drive your company forward. Our team of cloud professionals works with you to build scalable, reliable, and cost-effective services designed specifically for each business' need. For more information visit www.innovativesol.com.

