Innovative Succession, Ownership and Planning Programs Propel The AmeriFlex Group® Past $11.5 Billion in Total Client Assets and More than 160 Advisors

Fast-Growing Hybrid RIA Achieved 17% Growth in Q1 of 2024, Bringing Aboard More than $1.9 billion in Assets and 16 Advisors in First Three Months of the Year

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced it has surpassed $11.5 billion in total client assets. In the first quarter alone, the firm grew its assets under administration (AUA) by 17%, representing $1.9 billion.

The firm credits its ongoing success to its innovative succession approach, advanced financial planning platform and OSJ program, which enable advisors and their partners to take full advantage of The AmeriFlex Group's scale.

"Our dedication to continuous improvement and providing solutions that make a difference in advisors' lives have enabled our firm to drive significant growth since our creation," said The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson, ChFC®, CLU®, CASL®. "From our incredibly popular SuccessionFlex® program to the recently launched AmeriFlex Group X, a program to help OSJ practices take advantage of our scale and resources, our team is dedicated to pushing our industry forward and delivering results for our advisors and clients."

The AmeriFlex Group® by the Numbers

Founded in 2019, The AmeriFlex Group® continues to achieve massive year-over-year growth, reaching $11.5 billion in total client assets as of Q2 2024. The firm experienced a 1000% increase in AUA since it was founded and now supports more than 160 financial advisors across the country.

Jesse Kurrasch, CFP®, RICP®, CFF®, the firm's Chief Operations Officer, said, "We're thrilled our message, approach and culture continue to resonate with advisors and firms nationwide. Our innovative programs and solutions allow advisors to drive growth, deliver results for their clients and reduce the operational burden of running their own RIAs."

Programs for All Stages of Advisor Growth

SuccessionFlex® allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement with the firm, including an option to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group®, with no minority ownership discount. A number of the firm's advisors have taken advantage of this program since its launch, and the firm has provided approximately $10 million in payouts.





in payouts. The AmeriFlex Premier+ platform is a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips affiliated advisors with an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, leading to more informed financial decisions.





The AmeriFlex Group X is a program that identifies the best ways for smaller OSJ practices to take advantage of the firm's scale and resources. AmeriFlex Group X assists these practices in leveraging the firm's scale, regulatory oversight and practice management solutions, as well as its relationship with Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services.

Larry Roth, industry leader and advisor to The AmeriFlex Group®, said, "Tom, Jesse and the entire team at AmeriFlex see the problems our industry faces as growth opportunities. Their innovative approach to the space drives incredible value for the firm, its advisors and, importantly, the clients they serve. The dynamic AmeriFlex model represents the future of wealth management."

About The AmeriFlex Group®:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic. 8475 W Sunset Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

Donald C. Cutler

424.317.4864

[email protected]

SOURCE The AmeriFlex Group