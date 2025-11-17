The AmeriFlex Group® Welcomes Two Former Commonwealth Teams That Oversee $280 Million in Total Client Assets to its Hybrid RIA

Firm Continues Strategic Expansion through Flexible Affiliation Model and New Partnership with Cambridge

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® ("the firm"), a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced that Plymouth, Massachusetts-based Blue Hills Wealth Management and Fairport, New York-based Converge Wealth Partners, LLC, have joined its hybrid RIA. Collectively, the teams oversee nearly $280 million in total client assets. Both groups were previously affiliated with Commonwealth. The AmeriFlex Group hybrid is comprised of the firm's advisor-owned RIA and Cambridge Investment Research (Cambridge) as its broker-dealer partner.

"As advisors consider how best to position themselves to best serve their clients in the future, they need a partner that is truly independent and committed to providing them with a strong foundation for future growth and the flexibility to run their business as they see fit," said Thomas Goodson, CEO and Founder of The AmeriFlex Group. "We are thrilled to welcome Blue Hills and Converge to our team and look forward to supporting their continued expansion."

Blue Hills Wealth Management

A family-owned and operated business, Blue Hills Wealth Management is run by three generations of financial advisors who pride themselves on delivering the "real" talk necessary to develop lasting plans that deliver results. Founder and Financial Advisor Daniel Romaine, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®, Vice President and Financial Advisor Sara Kappos CFP®, CCFS™, and Jake Bevilacqua led the team with support from Client Services Manager Sue Romaine, Client Relationship Manager Maureen Roman, Client Service and Planning Support specialist John Peters, Client Services Associate Jennifer Zemotel and Paraplanner Michael Powers.

Romaine said, "As we considered how best to achieve our objectives as a firm, it became clear we needed a platform with the best solutions available and the dedicated support of a larger team, but the freedom to continue to serve our clients in the way they've grown to expect from our family. The AmeriFlex Group delivered this balance to us, and we look forward to building a generational partnership."

Blue Hills Wealth Management oversees approximately $170 million in total client assets.

Converge Wealth Partners, LLC

A newly launched firm led by John Skomski and Dan Jeffery, formerly of Best Times Financial, Converge will deliver bespoke wealth management and financial planning services to help clients achieve their goals. Best Times Financial is affiliated with Commonwealth.

Skomski added, "We considered a range of partners to help us launch our practice, and Tom and the entire AmeriFlex team made our decision easy. They understand our drive to build a unique wealth management offering, giving us the support we need to start this process and the space to make it our own."

Converge Wealth Partners oversees approximately $110 million in total client assets.

AmeriFlex Continues Significant Second Half Expansion

This past summer, the AmeriFlex Group transitioned to Cambridge as its broker-dealer partner, which enabled the firm to better execute its strategic growth plan.

"Choosing to partner with Cambridge removed unnecessary obstacles to our growth, giving our team the ability to deliver better options for our advisors and streamline our recruitment process," said Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer of the AmeriFlex Group. "In the first six months of this partnership, we have been able to recruit and seamlessly integrate more than a billion dollars in total client assets," Kurrasch added.

