Innovative Telehealth Platform HIPAA LINK Is Breaking Down Barriers To Mental Health Treatment With EMDR

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPAA LINK, a groundbreaking telehealth platform specializing in streamlining telehealth through digital therapeutics, is now live with EMDR features fully integrated into their cutting-edge tools for mental health practitioners worldwide.

HIPAA LINK EMDR Interface
Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or EMDR, is a trauma treatment technique that involves bilateral stimulation (BLS) of both sides of the brain while processing memories to resolve negative cognitions. EMDR has been growing in popularity in recent years, leading many practitioners to offer the service to their patients.

HIPAA LINK, a newly-launched telehealth platform, integrated EMDR features under the direction of Captain Alicia Richmond, a Clinical Social Worker, Retired Combat Veteran from the U.S. Army, and Co-Founder of HIPAA LINK. CPT Richmond (RET) has successfully treated thousands of soldiers, veterans, and civilians, often using EMDR to treat trauma. 

Richmond worked with HIPAA LINK and Bookstr's Paradiso Agency, including designer Jingyi Cai, on a breakthrough virtual user interface with cutting-edge UX/UI design standards. The new EMDR features serve practitioners' and patients' daily needs while following or exceeding guidelines established by Emdria, the leading professional association for EMDR practitioners.

"EMDR is a powerful therapy that I have successfully deployed for many years treating veterans suffering from combat-related Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)," said Captain Alicia Richmond (RET).

"EMDR is an evidence-based treatment that can actively assist in treating post-deployment triggers for veterans and radically improve outcomes. Over the past decade, my experience working with veterans and their families has been instrumental in designing and implementing these tools at HIPPA LINK. I wholeheartedly believe that the general population battling many of these same issues would greatly benefit from these digitally deployable EMDR tools.'

"HIPAA LINK with EMDR is a rapid response toolkit that can be quickly deployed to help swiftly combat acute PTSD," said Captain Alicia Richmond (RET). "As practitioners, we all know that response time is critical and that telehealth tools can be a game-changer in reducing wait times and other barriers to treatment."

Beyond EMDR, HIPAA LINK provides telehealth professionals with more reliable and higher quality connections than industry peers, with a 99.98% uptime guaranteed – meaning dropped calls are virtually non-existent.

HIPAA LINK also includes a suite of next-generation features, including seamless alert notifications, streamlined client management, customizable waiting rooms, application encryption, data backup plans, and up-to-date information on security incidents and other cybersecurity standards.

