Innovative Vermifiltration Trial Underway for Treating Shrimp Processing Wastewater

Innovative, low-energy wastewater treatment aims to advance sustainability in the seafood industry

WALLA WALLA, Wash. , Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perca, Inc. has announced the launch of a groundbreaking trial using vermifiltration technology to treat seafood processing waste—specifically from shrimp production. This project represents an innovative, nature-based approach to wastewater treatment that aligns with the seafood industry's growing focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible resource management.

The trial is partially grant funded and brings together a coalition of industry and environmental leaders, including Angee Hunt of the Oregon State University Seafood Research and Education Center, Lori Steele of the West Coast Seafood Processors Association, Tim Greseth of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, Russ Davis of Perca, Inc., and Andrew Bornstein of Bornstein Seafoods.

Harnessing Nature for Cleaner Water

Vermifiltration uses earthworms and beneficial microorganisms to naturally break down organic matter in wastewater. Unlike conventional mechanical or chemical systems, vermifiltration requires minimal energy input and produces little to no chemical byproducts. The process transforms waste into reusable water and nutrient-rich byproducts, offering a sustainable solution that benefits both processors and surrounding ecosystems.

"This technology mimics what nature already does best," said Russ Davis, CEO of Perca, Inc. "By using worms and microbes to clean seafood wastewater, we can reduce energy consumption, minimize environmental impact, and create a closed-loop system that supports a healthier coastal environment."

A Collaborative Approach to Innovation

The trial is being conducted in partnership with Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria, where researchers and industry partners are testing the performance of vermifiltration on shrimp processing waste—a challenging and nutrient-rich wastewater stream. The results will help determine the technology's scalability and effectiveness across other types of seafood processing operations.

"Collaboration is at the heart of this effort," said Angee Hunt of the OSU Seafood Research and Education Center. "By combining scientific research with industry insight, we're exploring new ways to make seafood processing cleaner, more sustainable, and more resilient."

Lori Steele, Executive Director of the West Coast Seafoods Processors Association, added, "This project reflects the industry's commitment to investing in innovation that benefits both business and the environment."

Toward a Sustainable Seafood Future

Vermifiltration holds promise not just for shrimp processing, but for a wide range of seafood applications. Its low operational cost, low energy demand, and natural treatment mechanism make it a viable model for coastal processors seeking environmentally friendly and economically practical wastewater solutions.

"Protecting Oregon's waters and wildlife starts with innovative thinking," said Tim Greseth, Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation. "Projects like this highlight how partnerships between science, industry, and conservation can lead to meaningful environmental progress."

About Perca, Inc.

Perca, Inc. is a cleantech firm based in Walla Walla, Washington, specializing in low-cost, nature-based wastewater treatment. Its proprietary DrilO2 system employs earthworms, microbial communities, and natural filtration to treat and detoxify water, removing up to 99% of contaminants.

