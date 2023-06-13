Innovative Wayfinding Tool Used During Display Week Sets Standard for Conventions

InMapz provides benefits to attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and organizers

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID) May 21-26, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, incorporated InMapz mapping software at the symposium and conference for the first time, enhancing the experience for attendees and exhibitors, and supporting sponsor and organizer needs. Display Week is the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries.

InMapz is a property technology ("proptech") software platform that creates digital twins of convention facilities and exhibit halls through an automated process. InMapz integrates exhibit hall floor plans, booths, lecture halls, event locations, and facilities - from restrooms to cafeterias to AV controls - into one wholistic digital model of the convention center.

"InMapz is a highly sophisticated tool that provided benefits to our broad range of stakeholders," says Dr. Radu Reit, SID Chair of Marketing. "Not only did it ensure that everyone could easily navigate their way to what - and who – they needed to see throughout the week, it provided additional brand promotion and revenue-generating opportunities for SID, as well as event sponsors and exhibitors.

"It also allowed us to customize features specifically for our event, something that's extremely important when there are as many moving parts as we have at Display Week. It would be a valuable tool for any conference," he added.

InMapz was embedded into the Display Week mobile app and used in multiple ways throughout the event:

Mobile wayfinding and kiosk hardware and software. (inmapz.com/products/inmapz-navigator/).

Mapping and geo positioning of the user with respect to their destination (similar to outdoor GPS maps).

Custom sponsor QR codes, which sponsors could send to their customers and when scanned would provide mapping directly to a specific booth, lecture hall or venue.

New advertising sponsorship opportunities for SID and exhibitors through the app and on the kiosk - where QR codes were placed on the ad itself, enabling the user to scan and get information on the advertiser or head to their booth or special event.

The kiosk provided wayfinding, with the ability to 'grab the QR code' and go to the location searched for without having to download any app.

Sponsors could place their logos in the digital maps and kiosk, atop each booth or conference room of their choosing.

Founded by MIT and CalTech engineers, InMapz has mapped billions of square feet, including over 300 international airports, 1500 worldwide malls, hospitals, schools, universities, trade shows, office buildings, data centers, factories, and hotels. For more information about InMapz, visit www.InMapz.com.

About Display Week

Display Week, formally known as the annual Society for Information Display (SID) International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, serves as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration. Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth.

Display Week 2024 will be held May 12-17, 2024, in San Jose, California. For more information about Display Week, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek, or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE SID