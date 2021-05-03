Innovative Web-Based Software Solutions Help Businesses Expand

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital era has revolutionized the way organizations are executing their business strategies and operations. In particular, the rapid development of the digital marketing software segment has provided companies with an effective tool to connect with their various stakeholders in the market through multiple channels such as social networking, and new technologies such as AI and SaaS have been crucial for the segment. For example, customer relationship management (CRM) services accounted for a significant revenue share in the market for digital marketing software in recent years. This is, in large part, thanks to benefits provided, such as the ability to manage customer interactions at optimum levels and the capability to handle large businesses and client information. Overall, according to data by Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market size was valued at USD 43.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTC: DGTHF), Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK), Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA)

Software as a service (or SaaS) has many advantages. Simply, SaaS is a way of delivering applications over the Internet—as a service. Instead of installing and maintaining software, you simply access it via the Internet, freeing yourself from complex software and hardware management. Now, the combination of SaaS and AI is highly sought after due to the increasing demand from enterprises to automate processes such as sales and customer retention, while customer acquisition is further expected to drive the segment.

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announced last week breaking news, "that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new software service agreement with the third largest producer of premium distilled product brands, worldwide.

DGTL's most recent major account signing has over 4,800 employees, global headquarters located in Chicago, Illinois, parent company offices located in Osaka, Japan, and owns large scale distilleries in: Scotland, Spain, Japan, Mexico, and the USA.

Third to Diageo and Pernod Ricard, this latest key account signing owns the top selling bourbon brand in the world and is recognized as the first to bring premium Japanese single malt brands to a global consumer market, via a $16 billion USD acquisition.

The initial campaign in the service agreement is set to deliver video-based influencer content showcasing innovative product applications to a global consumer market. This alternative digital marketing content distribution strategy has been implemented effectively in other recent campaigns for global brand customers, such as PepsiCo.

DGTL anticipates more activation proposals from this new global brand customer and is currently managing requests for proposals for new accounts, and new campaigns, from other international leaders within the CPG, Sports Entertainment and Gaming, Healthcare and Retail industries.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.: DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in high growth industry subsectors such as social media, streaming, gaming and other disruptive point solution software, via a blend of unique M&A (merger and acquisition) capitalization structures."

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) announced earlier this year that it has been named the leader in G2's Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management, marking six consecutive quarters in the prestigious ranking's Leader quadrant. Based on more than 7,000 customer reviews on G2, 91% of respondents rated Asana with a 99 out of 100 score on user satisfaction and market presence for project management, the highest of all 146 vendors evaluated. "Being recognized by our global customers as their collaboration tool of choice illustrates the power of Asana in driving real-time clarity and alignment for distributed teams," said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. "Everything we do at Asana is in service of our customers. Our G2 leadership ranking further validates our commitment to building a leading work management platform empowering teams with the clarity and coordination needed to thrive in an increasingly distributed world."

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) announced last month the availability of SurveyMonkey Brand Tracker and SurveyMonkey Industry Tracker, two new solutions that enable brands and financial services firms to continuously monitor shifts in market perception and quickly react to fuel growth. Digital transformation, the onset of the pandemic, and rapidly changing buyer behavior have accelerated the pace of change in business so much that traditional market research firms are unable to provide the same value they once did. SurveyMonkey's latest tracker offerings use technology to deliver always-on insights that help organizations win in hypercompetitive markets. "Brand awareness is a key component of our growth and expansion strategy. It's critical we have an up-to-date understanding of our public perception and marketing funnel metrics at all times to understand our existing customers and identify new opportunities," said Jen Jammalamadaka, associate director, global brand marketing at Allbirds. "SurveyMonkey's technology empowers our teams to get the business-driving insights we need to make informed decisions quickly."

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) reported recently that it has been recognized as the Adobe Digital Experience Global ISV Partner of the Year. The Digital Experience Global ISV Partner of the Year is given to the global partner who has demonstrated exceptional global leadership and growth through the year. "We are pleased to present Medallia this award," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe. "We recognize Medallia's dedication to helping their customers create experiences that drive loyalty along the customer journey. "Medallia is a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program and works with Adobe to improve customer experience by combining behavioral data from Adobe with customer feedback from Medallia to help bridge the online/offline divide.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) announced last year a product collaboration with Amazon DevOps Guru, an operational insight service powered by machine learning (ML) from Amazon Web Services (AWS). PagerDuty is one of four Amazon DevOpsGuru Launch Partners at AWS re:Invent 2020, further extending its longstanding relationship with AWS. Through this new integration, PagerDuty will automatically ingest observability data from Amazon DevOps Guru. PagerDuty consolidates these digital health signals and alerts, and uses AIOps to contextualize and filter out the noise so teams can remediate issues in real-time, and customers can ensure critical business services get delivered.

