Innovative welcomes Chief Revenue Officer to drive 400% growth

News provided by

Innovative Solutions

28 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Arrian Mehis brings 29 years of technology experience to the fastest growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today the recent appointment of AWS alumnus Arrian Mehis as Chief Revenue Officer. Innovative is rapidly expanding its services across North America in partnership with AWS to help serve small to midsize businesses and startups accelerate cloud adoption. Arrian will oversee the revenue organization, including solutions architecture, business development, direct sales, and marketing.

Continue Reading

Mehis joins soon after Innovative signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. "Our mission is to enable every startup and SMB customer to leverage the power of the cloud. Technologies like generative AI and the need for modern application development, are being explored by nearly every business today. Arrian joining our team enables us to help more customers, and deploy these technologies broadly, starting immediately." said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions.

Innovative has been serving the technology needs of businesses for more than 34 years. As demand for cloud services has increased, the business has experienced exponential growth, onboarding more than 60 new IT professionals in the past 10 months. This expansion included hires in cities such as Austin, Denver, Toronto, Calgary, Seattle, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Chicago.

"I am thrilled to join Innovative sharing the same passion of helping customers achieve business outcomes using AWS as an enabler on their journey to cloud.  The benefit of cloud has become immutable in a market that is not only massive but still growing where customers increasingly value the depth and breadth of expertise and managed services that Innovative delivers." said Mehis.

Mehis has held various positions in tech since in the past 25 years. His most recent leadership post was leading Professional Services sales for the United States at AWS, where he was responsible for driving a transformational sales strategy to help customers adopt the AWS cloud.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. With an army of cloud experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing leading cloud technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud with generative AI, application modernization, cloud migrations, AWS cloud hosting and resale, managed cloud services, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and IT consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions

Also from this source

Innovative Solutions Signs Strategic Agreement with AWS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.