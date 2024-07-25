Innovent and WeComput Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Development

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with WeComput to jointly advance the construction and improvement of Innovent Biologics' Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery platform . Through this collaboration, both parties will combine their respective strengths and technologies to further accelerate the drug discovery and development process using AI technology.

As an important R&D engine of Innovent, Innovent Academy has been deeply exploring and actively deploying AI drug research and development. In this collaboration, Innovent Academy will utilize WeComput's WeMol, a molecular design platform, to build and enhance its computing infrastructure, accelerating the drug research and development process. Meanwhile, WeMol will integrate NVIDIA's BioNeMo to further expand the computing capability of Innovent's AI systems and improve computational efficiency.

Innovent and WeMol will integrate their technological strengths to create a comprehensive AI-driven drug discovery and development system that is efficient, user-friendly, digitalized, intelligent and automated. This cooperation will allow Innovent to significantly reduce AI implementation and experimental costs, shorten the drug R&D cycle, improve R&D success rate, and deliver more innovative drugs and treatment options to patients.

Dr. Kaijie He, Vice President of Oncology Biology and ADC Drug Research, said, "AI is injecting new momentum into the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries. We are excited to partner with WeComput and integrate advanced AI technology to boost our R&D capabilities and expedite the discovery and development of innovative drugs. We believe this collaboration will offer robust technical support to our research team, propelling us toward greater breakthroughs in the global pharmaceutical market."

Harry (Hu) Ge, CEO of WeComput, stated, "This collaboration will be mutually beneficial, fostering the widespread application of AI technology in the biopharmaceutical sector and driving innovation and development in the global pharmaceutical industry."

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 10 products in the market. It has 4 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, 'Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,' Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About WeComput

WeComput is dedicated to "computational technology driving innovative drug research and development." With a profound understanding of the innovative drug development process, WeComput integrates artificial intelligence, biophysics, and high-performance computing technologies to create a unique digital, intelligent and automated platform for drug molecule generation, design and simulation. This platform is poised to revolutionize traditional drug discovery methods and drive the research and development of innovative drugs such as antibodies, proteins, small molecules and mRNA. The parent company, Beijing Zhongda Weixin Technology Co., Ltd., was registered in 2015 and has been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise. In 2021, it received equity investment from Sequoia Capital and was selected as a senior member of the NVIDIA Inception program. To date, WeComput has served hundreds of clients worldwide, including numerous biopharmaceutical companies, universities, hospitals, and research institutions, and has independently developed the leading drug molecule design and intelligent computing platform, WeMol.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics