Innovent Announces Oral Presentations at ESMO Plenary and ESMO GI Congress on Clinical Data of IBI363 (PD-1/IL-2) and IBI343 (CLDN18.2 ADC)

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that the company will deliver oral presentations on clinical data of its first-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein (R&D code: IBI363) and novel Topoi anti-Claudin18.2 ADC (R&D code: IBI343) at the upcoming medical conferences in June, including ESMO Virtual Plenary and ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress (ESMO GI) 2024. Details are as follows:

ESMO Virtual Plenary, June 13-June 14, 2024

Title: First-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein IBI363 in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: First-in-human phase I study

Presentation Form: Oral

Presentation Time: 13 Jun 2024 18:30-19:30 CEST & 14 June 2024 13:00-14:10 CEST

Presenting Author: Prof. Xueli Bai, The first affiliated hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine

ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress, June 26-June 29, 2024, Munich, Germany

Title: Anti-claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) IBI343 in patients (pts) with solid tumors and gastric/gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ AC): A phase 1 study

Publication Number: 396MO

Presentation Form: Oral

Presentation Time: 29 June 2024 08:45-10:00 CEST

Presenting Author: Jia (Jenny) Liu, St Vincent's Hospital Sydney

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We will present a robust set of clinical data for our next-generation innovative bispecific antibodies and ADC molecules at multiple conferences in the near term. We observed the preliminary efficacy and safety signals for those innovative candidates, underscoring their potential for further development and clinical value. Innovent leverages our world-class antibody-based platform, differentiated ADC technology and deep scientific understanding to build the new generation innovative pipeline of "IO+ADC". We strive to solve the unmet needs of existing therapies and fill the treatment gap for cancer patients worldwide."

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics