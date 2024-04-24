Innovent to Present Clinical Data of Multiple Novel Molecules at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that about 20 accepted abstracts of clinical data from multiple trials in relation to multiple novel mono-/bi-specific antibodies and antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) as well as innovative drugs including TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), olverembatinib, taletrectinib (ROS1 TKI) from its oncology pipeline will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2024 from May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL, U.S..

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We are very pleased to present a robust set of clinical data for our next-generation innovative bispecific antibodies and ADC molecules for the first time at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. We observed the preliminary efficacy and safety signals for those innovative candidates, underscoring their potential for further development and clinical value. As one of the few biopharmaceutical companies with both the technology platforms and robust pipeline in "IO+ADC" areas, Innovent will continue to make breakthroughs in the field of cancer treatment, and is committed to providing doctors and patients with more innovative, effective and safe treatment options."

Details on the abstracts are listed below:

Abstract Title Abstract No. Session Type and Title Presentation Time (CDT) Presenter IBI363 (PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody) First-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein IBI363 in patients with advanced colorectal cancer: Safety and efficacy results from a phase I study. 3593 Poster Session -Gastrointestinal Cancer -Colorectal and Anal 6/1/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr. Yiwen Chen First-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein IBI363 in patients with advanced melanoma: Safety and efficacy results from a phase I study. 9562 Poster Session -Melanoma/Skin Cancers 6/1/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr. Yu Chen First-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein IBI363 in patients with other solid tumors: Safety and efficacy results from a phase I study. e14593 Online publication 5/23/2024 5:00 PM Dr. Xueli Bai IBI389 (anti-CLDN18.2/CD3 bispecific antibody) Safety and preliminary efficacy results of IBI389, an anti-CLDN18.2/CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with solid tumors and gastric or gastro-esophageal tumors: A phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study. 2519 Rapid Oral Abstract -Developmental Therapeutics -Immunotherapy 6/2/2024 11:30AM -1:00 PM Dr. Li Zheng Safety and efficacy of IBI389, an anti-CLDN18.2/CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: Preliminary results from a phase 1 study. 4011 Clinical Science Symposium（Oral）-Building Novel Antibody-Based Approaches in Gastrointestinal Cancers 6/2/2024 4:30 PM -6:00 PM Dr. Jihui Hao IBI343(anti-CLDN18.2 ADC) Safety and efficacy of IBI343 (anti-claudin18.2 antibody-drug conjugate) in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or biliary tract cancer: Preliminary results from a phase 1 study. 3037 Poster Session -Developmental Therapeutics -Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology 6/1/2024 9:00 AM -12:00 PM Dr. Xianjun Yu IBI310 (anti-CTLA-4 antibody) Neoadjuvant treatment of IBI310 (anti-CTLA-4 antibody) plus sintilimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) in patients with microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair-deficient colorectal cancer: Results from a randomized, open-labeled, phase Ib study. 3505 Oral Abstract Session -Gastrointestinal Cancer -Colorectal and Anal 6/2/2024 8:00 AM -11:00 AM Dr. Rui-Hua Xu Taletrectinib (ROS1 TKI) Efficacy and safety of taletrectinib in patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1+ non–small cell lung cancer: The phase 2 TRUST-I study. 8520 Rapid Oral Abstract -Lung Cancer -Non-Small Cell Metastatic 6/1/2024 4:30PM -6:00 PM Dr. Wei Li IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 antibody) Efficacy and safety of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 antibody) plus sintilimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma: Results from a phase II study. 11559 Poster Session -Sarcoma 6/1/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr. Jiayong Liu TYVYT®(sintilimab)[1] Efficacy and safety of sintilimab plus paclitaxel and cisplatin as neoadjuvant therapy for locally advanced cervical cancer: A phase II trial. 5512 Rapid Oral Abstract -Gynecologic Cancer 6/1/2024 8:00 AM -9:30 AM Dr. Jihong Liu Neoadjuvant sintilimab and platinum-doublet chemotherapy followed by transoral robotic surgery for HPV-associated resectable oropharyngeal cancer: single-arm, phase II trial. 6011 Clinical Science Symposium (Oral) -making the Cut: Decision Support Tools in Surgically Treated HPV+ Oropharyngeal Cancer 6/3/2024 3:00 PM -4:00 PM Dr. Ming Song and Dr. Shida Yan Sintilimab, doxorubicin and ifosfamide (AI) as first-line treatment in patients with advanced undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS), synovial sarcoma (SS), myxoid liposarcoma (MLPS) and dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLPS): A single-arm phase 2 trial. 11505 Oral Abstract Session -Sarcoma 6/3/2024 3:00 PM -6:00 PM Dr. Zhiguo Luo Updated survival results of BBCAPX-II: sintilimab combined with bevacizumab and CapeOx as first-line treatment in patients with RAS-mutant, microsatellite stable, unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer. 3563 Poster Session -Colorectal and Anal 6/1/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr. Ying Yuan Updated results and biomarker analyses from the phase 2 trial of nab-paclitaxel plus sintilimab as second-line therapy for advanced or metastatic gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA). 4037 Poster Session -Gastrointestinal Cancer -Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary 6/1/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr. Zhichao Jiang Sintilimab plus axitinib for advanced fumarate hydratase-deficient renal cell carcinoma: A multi-center, open-label, single-arm, phase II study (SAFH). 4523 Poster Session -Genitourinary Cancer -Kidney and Bladder 6/2/2024 9:00 AM -12:00 AM Dr. Hao Zeng Anlotinib combined with sintilimab as first-line treatment in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRR): Preliminary results from an exploratory prospective multicentre clinical study. 4544 Poster Session -Genitourinary Cancer -Kidney and Bladder 6/2/2024 9:00 AM -12:00 AM Dr. Pei Dong Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in treated advanced endometrial cancer (EMC) patients (pts) with PMMR status: Results from a multicenter, single-arm phase 2 study. 5619 Poster Session -Gynecologic Cancer 6/3/2024 9:00 AM -12:00 AM Dr. Xiaohua Wu Final survival outcomes and exploratory biomarker analysis from the randomized, phase 2 neoSCORE trial: Two versus three cycles of neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy for resectable non-small cell lung cancer . 8048 Poster Session -Lung Cancer -Non-Small Cell Local -Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers 6/3/2024 1:30 PM -4:30 PM Dr.Fuming Qiu Olverembatinib Updated efficacy results of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) and paraganglioma 11502 Oral Abstract Session -Sarcoma 6/3/2024 3:00 PM -6:00 PM Dr. Haibo Qiu

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

[1] Those abstracts of TYVYT(sintilimab) are from investigator-initiated clinical trials (IIT),except one abstract #5619.

