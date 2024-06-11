Innovent to Present Multiple Clinical Study Results of Mazdutide at the ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that it will present multiple clinical study results of mazdutide at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando from June 21 -24. Innovent will share the results from the first phase 3 study of mazdutide in Chinese adults with obesity and overweight (GLORY-1), an exploratory analysis of GLORY-1 on liver steatosis, as well as a Phase 2 study of mazdutide 9 mg in adults with obesity during one oral presentation and two posters. Details are listed below:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Mazdutide in Chinese Participants with Overweight or Obesity (GLORY-1)

Abstract #: 1856-LB

Presentation Form: Oral（ePoster Theater）

Time: 2024 June 23, 13: 30 PM – 13: 40 PM（EST）

Presenter: Dr. Linong Ji, Peking University People's Hospital

Title: Improvement of Liver Steatosis by Mazdutide in Chinese Participants with Overweight or Obesity—An Exploratory Analysis of GLORY-1

Abstract #: 1857-LB

Presentation Form: Poster presentation

Title: A Phase 2 Study of Mazdutide 9 mg in Chinese Adults with BMI of 30 kg/m2 or more

Abstract #: 1866-LB

Presentation Form：Poster presentation

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated, " We are excited to announce the results of GLORY-1 at ADA scientific sessions. Mazdutide is the first GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist that succeeded in a Phase 3 registration study for people with overweight/obesity. Meanwhile, the strong results of a Phase 2 study of mazdutide 9mg in Chinese adults with moderate-to-severe obesity will also be released at ADA, and the corresponding Phase 3 GLORY-2 is currently ongoing. Mazdutide is anticipated to provide an individualized, effective and safe weight management option for people with overweight or obesity at different severities. "

About Mazdutide (IBI362)

Innovent entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for the development and potential commercialization of OXM3 (also known as mazdutide), a GLP-1R and GCGR dual agonist, in China. As a mammalian oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue, with the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists to promote insulin secretion, lowering blood glucose and reducing body weight, mazdutide may also increase energy expenditure and improve hepatic fat metabolism through the activation of glucagon receptor. Mazdutide has demonstrated robust weight loss and glucose-lowering effects in clinical studies as well as improvements in multiple cardio-metabolic indicators including reducing waist circumference, blood lipids, blood pressure, blood uric acid, liver enzymes, liver fat content and improved insulin sensitivity. Currently, five Phase 3 studies of mazdutide in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity (GLORY-1 and GLORY-2) and type 2 diabetic (DREAMS-1, DREAMS-2 and DREAMS-3) subjects are underway, where GLORY-1 and DREAMS-2 studies have met their primary endpoints.

In February 2024, the first NDA of mazdutide was accepted by the CDE of the NMPA of China for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 4 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or is otherwise inaccurate.

