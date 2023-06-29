Innovid Appoints Ad Industry Veteran Dave Fahey as Vice President, Agency Partnerships

News provided by

INNOVID

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Viant, Google executive to spearhead agency business for independent converged TV advertising platform 

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV and digital, today announced the hire of Dave Fahey as Vice President, Agency Partnerships.

In this role, Fahey will be responsible for driving strategic growth for Innovid's agency partnerships and supporting current agency relationships. Specifically, he will help agency holding companies realize significant efficiencies and competitive advantages through performance- from self service ad serving to real-time cross-platform measurement to data-driven personalization at scale- across their client portfolios.

With more than 20 years of experience, Fahey joins Innovid from Viant Technology where he served as Head of Agency Partnerships. He created Viant's Agency Partnerships team, managing the largest global agency clients and respective holding companies and leading the most strategic and high-profile relationships. He also served as a member of Viant's executive team, responsible for P&L, corporate strategy, talent retention, communication, and policies. Prior to Viant, Fahey was Global Agency Lead at Google, building and guiding high-performing teams across the globe. In addition to his new role at Innovid, Fahey serves as Strategic Advisor (GTM) at Quicc, a video content search company.

"In a market heavily focused on efficiency, performance, and scale, agencies are entrusted to make every advertising dollar count for their clients," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "Throughout his career, Dave has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic agency partnerships globally. With a deep expertise in the digital landscape and an understanding of the ever-evolving technological advancements, he understands how to develop and execute innovative strategies for agencies that maximize both revenue and market share for brands and agencies. His experience will be pivotal for Innovid as our agency relationships continue to grow and we deepen our support of our current agency partners."

"Agencies are at the forefront of helping advertisers navigate today's ever-evolving TV landscape, and their role in marrying creative, technology, and data to drive impactful cross-platform reach and outcomes for their clients cannot be understated," said Fahey. "Innovid is perfectly positioned to support advertising agencies through the delivery, personalization, and measurement of those campaigns, fueled by real-time insights that inform optimizations to meet and exceed client KPIs."

For more information about Innovid, visit innovid.com.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact
Caroline Yodice
[email protected]

SOURCE INNOVID

Also from this source

CTV Accounts for Half of Global Video Impression Share for Retail Advertisers

Innovid Partners With Upwave to Optimize CTV Advertising to Brand Outcomes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.