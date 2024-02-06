Innoviz Attains IATF 16949:2016 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to the Automotive Industry's Quality Standards

Innoviz Technologies

06 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

The company received certification for its design and assembly of Lidar, Perception SW and Lidar solutions, further solidifying its position as a trusted Tier-1 supplier

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its successful achievement of the IATF 16949:2016 certification, which includes the ISO 9001:2015 requirements and is a testament to the Company's dedication to maintaining exceptional quality and standards in the automotive industry.

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) was formed to provide improved quality products to automotive consumers worldwide and its members include world-leading automotive manufacturers. The IATF 16949:2016 is an internationally recognized standard for automotive quality management systems. It certifies that Innoviz has the process-oriented quality management systems to enable continued improvements, emphasizing defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain and assembly process.

Achieving this prestigious certification is a result of Innoviz's relentless pursuit of excellence, stringent quality control measures, and continuous improvement initiatives across all facets of its operations. This milestone underscores the Company's focus on enhancing efficiency and ensuring customer satisfaction in every aspect of its design and assembly of LiDAR solutions and perception software.

"We are thrilled to have attained the IATF 16949:2016 certification, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality in everything we do," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder at Innoviz. "This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and reaffirms our promise to provide our customers with cutting-edge LiDAR solutions of high quality and reliability, while solidifying our ongoing position as a Tier-1 supplier within the automotive industry."

In addition, Innoviz received the ISO 14001:2015 certification, an internationally- recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS) and the ISO 45001:2018 certification, an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

Innoviz's certified Quality Management Systems can be viewed here.

About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, the operational realignment and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the war and evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2023 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

