Innoviz Attains IATF 16949:2016 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to the Automotive Industry's Quality Standards

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) was formed to provide improved quality products to automotive consumers worldwide and its members include world-leading automotive manufacturers. The IATF 16949:2016 is an internationally recognized standard for automotive quality management systems. It certifies that Innoviz has the process-oriented quality management systems to enable continued improvements, emphasizing defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain and assembly process.

Achieving this prestigious certification is a result of Innoviz's relentless pursuit of excellence, stringent quality control measures, and continuous improvement initiatives across all facets of its operations. This milestone underscores the Company's focus on enhancing efficiency and ensuring customer satisfaction in every aspect of its design and assembly of LiDAR solutions and perception software.

"We are thrilled to have attained the IATF 16949:2016 certification, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality in everything we do," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder at Innoviz. "This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and reaffirms our promise to provide our customers with cutting-edge LiDAR solutions of high quality and reliability, while solidifying our ongoing position as a Tier-1 supplier within the automotive industry."

In addition, Innoviz received the ISO 14001:2015 certification, an internationally- recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS) and the ISO 45001:2018 certification, an international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

Innoviz's certified Quality Management Systems can be viewed here.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

