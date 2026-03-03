Innoviz Technologies Expands Partnership with Dataspeed Inc. to Integrate InnovizSMART LiDAR to Drive-by-Wire Platforms

Dataspeed's Drive-by-Wire platforms can be integrated into autonomous offroad vehicles designed for deployment across deserts, forests, open pit mines, farmland, and mountains. These environments may expose the vehicles' sensors to mud, dirt, condensation, and airborne debris which can degrade the performance of today's LiDAR sensors that aren't designed for such conditions, leading to compromised data that can cripple a perception system during critical moments.

InnovizSMART is uniquely engineered to address challenges like these by enabling native resilience to optical blockages allowing for continuous high-resolution, long-range, reliable 3D data to be delivered into perception systems. This maintains object detection and classification capabilities even with water droplets, mud, or other debris present on the LiDAR's window, dramatically reducing the risk of perception disruptions from obstructions that typically cause both cameras and other LiDARs to perform poorly.

"Our partnership with Dataspeed reflects our ongoing commitment to provide robust LiDAR sensors designed for the real world, not controlled environments," said Mrinal Sood, VP North America at Innoviz. "Together, we are equipping researchers and innovators with reliable sensor data that improves dependability of autonomous vehicle systems across a multitude of terrains."

The collaboration is set to deliver integration of InnovizSMART into Dataspeed's Drive-by-Wire systems allowing customers to benefit from:

Blockage-resilience: LiDAR performance remains reliable even in scenarios where mud, dirt, or debris build up on the sensor window.

Direct integration with Dataspeed's control architecture

Purpose-built autonomous research and development vehicles for agriculture, off-highway, defense, and university applications

"For our customers operating in challenging terrains and demanding landscapes, sensor reliability is not a luxury, it's a mission-critical KPI," said Paul Fleck, CEO of Dataspeed. "Integrating InnovizSMART into our Drive-by-Wire systems allows our customers to deploy a sensor capable of high performance despite obstruction. Enabling use cases across research, defense, and agricultural to test and deploy autonomy with greater confidence and fewer operational interruptions."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide industry-leading range, resolution, and reliability, delivering accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz serves automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, and commercial enterprises worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

About Dataspeed Inc.

Dataspeed is the leader in autonomous vehicle development, providing autonomy-ready vehicle platforms and Drive-by-Wire systems for on-road and off-road applications across defense, automotive, industrial, and academic research. Trusted in demanding environments, Dataspeed helps teams move faster, reduce integration risk, and bring autonomy to life while helping define the standard for scalable autonomy.

For more information, visit dataspeedinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025, the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

