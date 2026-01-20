Innoviz Highlights Breakout 2025 and CES 2026 Traction in CEO Letter to Shareholders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stack, today issued an open letter to its shareholders, in which Founder and CEO Omer Keilaf reviews highlights of 2025 and shares key takeaways from CES 2026.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was a transformative year for Innoviz, and CES 2026 reflected that momentum. In an ecosystem that is now reaching its prime, mature and commercially ready products carry the most weight. Innoviz showcased a number of new advancements and real-time demos that underscored the strength of its technology, at a time when many competitor solutions appeared broadly unchanged relative to prior years. Our progress was tangible for customers, partners, and investors across the industry. The buzz around our booth, the volume of meetings, the demos, and the feedback we received all pointed in the same direction: Innoviz has proven the capabilities of its LiDAR solutions, and is seen as a trusted partner by leading automotive OEMs, as well as by non-automotive customers. We left CES 2026 energized, with solid checkpoints spanning Level 2+, Level 3, and Level 4 automotive applications, and several new opportunities. Looking ahead to 2026, we are laser-focused on what matters most – supporting our customers with best-in-class technology, further ramping production, expanding our scope and our pipeline of programs, and strengthening our financial position.

CES 2026: A Pivotal Showcase

At CES 2026, we focused on three defining themes: demonstrating our edge compute capabilities, highlighting our expanding product portfolio, and underscoring our readiness for large-scale deployment.

InnovizSMART , designed for non-automotive applications, is expected to generate meaningful revenues over the near and long-term while enhancing margins. At CES 2026, we saw that InnovizSMART is gaining traction across a variety of applications and use cases; recent collaborations include Vueron, Cogniteam, Cron-AI, and several others that see the advantages of InnovizSMART.

, designed for non-automotive applications, is expected to generate meaningful revenues over the near and long-term while enhancing margins. At CES 2026, we saw that InnovizSMART is gaining traction across a variety of applications and use cases; recent collaborations include and several others that see the advantages of InnovizSMART. We demonstrated InnovizSMARTer – our InnovizSMART LiDAR integrated with Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano – a one-box solution that combines LiDAR and edge compute for real-time 3D AI perception and compression. Edge computing enables wireless implementation in bandwidth-constrained environments and allows the application layer to shift to the cloud. This architecture simplifies deployment and opens new opportunities for data monetization.

– our – a one-box solution that combines LiDAR and edge compute for real-time 3D AI perception and compression. Edge computing enables wireless implementation in bandwidth-constrained environments and allows the application layer to shift to the cloud. This architecture simplifies deployment and opens new opportunities for data monetization. We showcased the InnovizThree with an integrated RGB camera , developed for in-cabin integration behind the windshield to meet a critical automotive OEM design requirement. The InnovizThree features a slimmer design, with lower power consumption and improved performance.

, developed for in-cabin integration behind the windshield to meet a critical automotive OEM design requirement. The InnovizThree features a slimmer design, with lower power consumption and improved performance. Our InnovizTwo is mature and in production, with proven short-, medium- and long-range performance and unique blockage resilience that is critical to the safety, reliability, and availability of LiDAR in harsh weather conditions. Multiple Level 3 and Level 4 programs powered by the InnovizTwo Long and Short-to Mid-range LiDARs are SOP-ready in 2026 with deployments accelerating in 2027. These include Daimler Truck, VW ID Buzz AD, and other Mobileye Drive and Mobileye Chauffeur™-based programs.

2025: A Transformative Year of Execution

The momentum we saw at CES 2026 was the direct result of a transformative year of disciplined execution in 2025.

Innoviz was selected as a LiDAR partner for series production of Level 4 autonomous trucks by Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics.

Innoviz began to ship LiDAR units from Fabrinet's high-volume production line.

We launched InnovizSMART, bringing our automotive-grade LiDAR performance to security, mobility, aerial, robotics, and intelligent traffic management applications.

Exiting the third quarter of 2025, we guided for 2025 revenue of $50-60 million, more than double our 2024 revenue, as well as lower year-over-year cash burn.

Over the course of the year, Innoviz secured additional NREs with existing and new customers.

As we close out 2025 and look forward to 2026, I thank you for your continued support and partnership as Innoviz enters its next phase of growth with programs moving into production and deployments set to scale. Our goal remains clear: to build Innoviz into the world's leading large-scale supplier of best-in-class LiDAR solutions.

Omer Keilaf

Founder and CEO

Innoviz Technologies

