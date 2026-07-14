Innoviz Launches Perciz, a Defense and Homeland Security Brand Built to See Through the Complexity of Modern Threats

The introduction of Perciz comes at a time when the threat landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. Autonomous systems, unmanned robotic platforms, low-signature drone threats, and increasingly sophisticated asymmetric tactics are reshaping security requirements across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure environments. As threats become faster, smarter, and harder to detect, traditional sensing and security architectures seem to be struggling to keep pace.

Perciz was established to rewrite this equation. By leveraging advances in Physical AI, Perciz aims to enable intelligent systems to perceive, understand, and act within the physical world, and power a new generation of defense and security solutions, capable of delivering the required enhanced situational awareness, faster decision-making, and greater operational effectiveness.

"Defense and homeland security organizations are confronting a rapidly evolving environment where threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, autonomous, and unpredictable," said Omer Keilaf, Founder and CEO of Innoviz. "Perciz was created to help address these challenges by advancing Physical AI technologies that transform how intelligent systems perceive and understand the world around them. Our goal is to provide our centimeter-level 3D positioning to enable security solutions that can operate with greater awareness, precision, and confidence in the most demanding environments."

Perciz will focus on delivering Innoviz's existing LiDAR sensors for a broad range of defense and homeland security applications (HLS), including perimeter security, critical infrastructure security, counter-unmanned systems, force protection, autonomous operations, border security, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Under the Perciz brand, Innoviz leverages the production-ready, automotive-grade LiDAR platform selected by BMW, Volkswagen, Mobileye and Daimler Truck to address a problem the defense and HLS markets have struggled to solve: real-time, continuous precision localization of close-in threats that enables cost-effective response solutions across counter-UAS, perimeter security, critical-infrastructure, and homeland-security applications.

"The future of defense is increasingly defined by intelligent systems that can interpret and respond to their environment in real time," added Keilaf. "Success will depend not only on collecting data, but on providing accurate data that will enhance operational performance. Perciz is focused on helping accelerate that."

Perciz will operate as Innoviz's dedicated defense and homeland security brand, offering LiDAR solutions to government agencies, defense contractors, system integrators, and security technology partners, to meet the evolving demands of defense and homeland security applications.

About Innoviz Perciz

Perciz is Innoviz's dedicated defense and homeland security brand, focused on using Innoviz's existing LiDAR solutions for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications. By using Innoviz's rich data, we believe operators will be able to perceive, understand, and act in the physical world with greater intelligence and precision. Perciz supports the next-generation defense and homeland security systems designed to address the increasing complexity of modern threats.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers while extending its existing sensing solutions into defense, homeland security, industrial, and smart infrastructure markets.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors and complementary software suite are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing even in harsh weather conditions. Built to meet the automotive industry's strict standards for performance and safety, Innoviz's sensors are increasingly supplied for applications that demand precise, real-time spatial awareness and continuous object localization.

Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, government organizations, and other customers worldwide. Under the Perciz brand, Innoviz offers its existing automotive-grade LiDAR sensors for defense, counter-UAS, perimeter intrusion detection, and homeland security applications. For more information, visit innoviz.tech/perciz.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize collaborations or partnerships or to enter into any definitive agreements, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to successfully execute Innoviz's strategy for the Perciz brand and its defense and security market initiatives, including the marketing, integration, and sale of its existing products for such markets, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the risk that evaluations, pilot programs, demonstrations, or initial deployments do not lead to production deployments or commercial contracts, the ability to advance collaborations or partnerships into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, the regulatory, licensing, and other requirements applicable to the defense and security markets and their potential impact on the timing and scope of Innoviz's activities in those markets, t he risk that Innoviz's products do not achieve or maintain their anticipated performance, including centimeter-level positioning, under field and operational conditions, the risk that anticipated demand in the defense and homeland security markets does not materialize or does not result in revenue on the anticipated timeline, the risk that Innoviz does not obtain or maintain the export authorizations, marketing licenses, and other governmental approvals required to offer its products in the defense and security markets, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies