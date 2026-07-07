Innoviz LiDAR Powers Cogniteam's New Counter-UAS Classification Module for Advanced Security Platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced a partnership with Cogniteam Ltd., a leading provider of AI-powered perception and autonomy software platforms, in connection with advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) perception module. The integration between Innoviz's LiDAR solutions and Cogniteam's perception module is designed to enable system integrators and security solution providers to rapidly deploy highly accurate drone detection, localization, tracking, and classification systems.

Innoviz to power Cogniteam's counter-UAS classification module

The new Counter-UAS module builds upon Cogniteam's operational experience accumulated over more than a year of successful deployments of its ClearZone platform together with Innoviz LIDARs, in perimeter protection, critical infrastructure security, and border surveillance applications. These deployments have demonstrated the unique advantages of high-resolution 3D LiDAR perception in demanding environments where accuracy, reliability, and low false alarm rates are essential.

Cogniteam has developed a unique AI-driven 3D analytics engine aimed at addressing this challenge by leveraging the rich spatial and temporal information provided by Innoviz precise three-dimensional sensing technology. By combining advanced machine learning algorithms with object analysis enabled by Innoviz LiDAR, Cogniteam's solution is designed to deliver highly accurate drone detection and classification capabilities while significantly reducing false alarms. The system analyzes object morphology, motion characteristics, flight behavior, and 3D signatures to provide reliable discrimination between drones, birds, and other airborne objects, enabling operators to respond confidently to genuine threats.

"We are the eyes of the defense ecosystem. Our LiDAR gives defense organizations the exact 3D position of a threat, so the systems they already own act with far higher confidence. This is proven automotive technology aimed at the most urgent security problem of our time," said Omer Keilaf, Founder & CEO of Innoviz.

"Effective drone defense requires not only detecting flying objects, but accurately understanding what they are," said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogniteam. "Our advanced analytics, combined with Innoviz's LiDAR, deliver a level of detection accuracy and classification reliability that is difficult to achieve with conventional sensing."

The new Counter-UAS perception module can be seamlessly integrated into existing security architectures and can serve as a core perception layer within broader counter-drone ecosystems. The solution was developed to support deployment by system integrators, defense contractors, and security providers, including Barak555, the security systems integration subsidiary of Drive Group.

Leveraging Innoviz's high-performance LiDAR sensors and Cogniteam's advanced AI perception software, the solution is designed to provide a mature and scalable foundation for next-generation Counter-UAS and critical infrastructure protection systems.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

About Cogniteam

Cogniteam is a software company in AI and robotics. Cogniteam developed an off-the-shelf unified cloud-based platform that empowers robotics companies and integrators to manage, deploy, and control AIoT devices, robots, and entire fleets effortlessly. This cutting-edge technology sets new standards in the dynamic field of robotics, AIoT, propelling businesses towards an exciting future of automation and advanced robotics. For more information, visit www.cogniteam.com.

For more information about Innoviz, visit innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize the collaboration or partnership or to enter into any definitive agreement, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability to advance collaborations or partnership into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, the regulatory, licensing, and other requirements applicable to the defense and security markets and their potential impact on the timing and scope of Innoviz's activities in those markets, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The outcomes of the testing and technology assessment activities referenced herein are preliminary and may not be indicative of future results. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004538/Innoviz_Technologies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies