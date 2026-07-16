Innoviz LiDAR Finds a Providential New Counter-UAS Mission Extending the Life-Saving Value of Proven Automotive Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) ("Innoviz" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms for autonomous driving, today marks its emergence as a recurring player across the counter-UAS integrator ecosystem, referring to its recently announced partnerships with six Israeli defense and homeland security integrators in the past three months, through its new defense and homeland security brand, Perciz.

New Counter-UAS Mission Extending the Life-Saving Value of Proven Automotive Technology

The same LiDAR platform selected by BMW, Volkswagen, Mobileye, and Daimler Truck is now being used by leading Israeli counter-UAS integrators under Innoviz's new defense and homeland security brand, Perciz.

On July 1, Innoviz announced it has partnered with Givon Defense to enhance precision localization for counter-UAS applications. On July 7, it announced that Perciz LiDAR data was integrated into Cogniteam's AI-based counter-UAS classification system, and on July 8, it announced that AeroNous Solutions (part of Israel Shipyards Industries Group) built Perciz LiDAR into its open-architecture command-and-control platform for continuous, high-confidence threat tracking.

Earlier collaborations set the stage: in May, Kela Technologies announced it added Innoviz LiDAR to its situational-awareness platform, operating alongside radar, electro-optical, thermal, and RF systems for border/perimeter security. In June, Drive Group, a consortium of six Israeli transportation and infrastructure firms, announced their intent to integrate the Innoviz LiDAR into its "Barak LightGuard" perimeter security and intelligent transportation system. Also announced in June, Regulus incorporated Innoviz LiDAR to solve one of counter-UAS's toughest problems: tracking low-altitude threats, including fiber-optic-controlled drones, at sub-kilometer range in cluttered urban environments.

The launch of Perciz marks a strategic extension of Innoviz's mission: applying its existing sensing capabilities to the growing challenges facing modern defense and homeland security organizations. In connection with the launch of Perciz, the Company has appointed Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even, former President and CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, to its Board of Directors.

Autonomous systems, unmanned robotic platforms, low-signature drones, and increasingly sophisticated asymmetric tactics are reshaping security requirements across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure environments. As threats grow faster, smarter, and harder to detect, traditional sensing and security architectures are struggling to keep pace.



"We built this technology to make sure a car does not mistake a person for empty road," said Omer Keilaf, Founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies. "We aim to be the eyes of the defense ecosystem. This is proven sensing technology aimed at the most urgent security problem of our time and we are thrilled to see these collaborations already translated into sales. We expect to see this momentum grow".

About Innoviz Perciz

Perciz is Innoviz's dedicated defense and homeland security brand, focused on using Innoviz's existing LiDAR solutions for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications. By using Innoviz's rich data, we believe operators will be able to perceive, understand, and act in the physical world with greater intelligence and precision. Perciz supports the next-generation defense and homeland security systems designed to address the increasing complexity of modern threats. For insights by Frost & Sullivan please see here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers while extending its existing sensing solutions into defense, homeland security, industrial, and smart infrastructure markets.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors and complementary software suite are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing even in harsh weather conditions. Built to meet the automotive industry's strict standards for performance and safety, Innoviz's sensors are increasingly supplied for applications that demand precise, real-time spatial awareness and continuous object localization.

Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, government organizations, and other customers worldwide. Under the Perciz brand, Innoviz offers its existing automotive-grade LiDAR sensors for defense, counter-UAS, perimeter intrusion detection, and homeland security applications. For more information, visit innoviz.tech/perciz.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

Certain market, industry and competitive position data contained in this announcement is derived from a report prepared by Frost & Sullivan (the "Report"). The Report was commissioned by the Company, and the Company paid compensation to Frost & Sullivan in connection with the preparation of the Report. Notwithstanding that the Report was commissioned and paid for by the Company, the Report constitutes the independent research, analysis and work product of Frost & Sullivan, and the market analyses, estimates, forecasts, conclusions and opinions expressed in the Report are solely those of Frost & Sullivan and do not necessarily represent, and should not be attributed as, the views of the Company. While the Company believes the Report and the data contained therein to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified all of the data, assumptions, methodologies, estimates or forecasts contained in the Report, and neither the Company nor any of its employees, affiliates, directors, officers or advisors makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Market and industry data are inherently subject to uncertainty, are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove inaccurate, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such data.

The Report and the information in this announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results, and the potential market opportunities, market size projections and competitive positioning described in the Report. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement and the referenced Report, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize collaborations or partnerships or to enter into any definitive agreements, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to successfully execute Innoviz's strategy for the Perciz brand and its defense and homeland security market initiatives, including the marketing, integration, and sale of its existing products for such markets, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the risk that evaluations, pilot programs, demonstrations, or initial deployments do not lead to production deployments or commercial contracts, the ability to advance collaborations or partnerships into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, the regulatory, licensing, and other requirements applicable to the defense and security markets and their potential impact on the timing and scope of Innoviz's activities in those markets, the risk that Innoviz's products do not achieve or maintain their anticipated performance, including centimeter-level positioning, under field and operational conditions, the risk that anticipated demand in the defense and homeland security markets does not materialize or does not result in revenue on the anticipated timeline, the risk that Innoviz does not obtain or maintain the export authorizations, marketing licenses, and other governmental approvals required to offer its products in the defense and security markets, the risk that market size estimates, competitive assessments, or growth projections contained in the report prove to be inaccurate or do not materialize, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies