Innoviz Selected to Participate in LiDAR Sensor Standards Consortium

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it was selected to participate in a consortium working to develop a standard specification and testing framework for automotive LiDAR sensors.

"Redundancy saves lives," said Innoviz CEO and co-founder Omer Keilaf. "Redundancy both in terms of true L3 autonomous vehicles being equipped with radar, cameras and LiDAR, and also in terms of thorough testing and validation under industry-wide specifications. Innoviz is greatly appreciative of the opportunity to take part in this project to ensure that LiDAR continues to make roads safer for passengers and pedestrians alike."

Led by fka GmbH, a Germany-based research and engineering services company with a history of leading similar automotive testing-standards efforts, the project will provide common sensor specification and characterization guidelines, as well as a common and application-relevant evaluation framework. The consortium also includes several OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

"Our LiDAR is designed and tested to perform in extremely harsh conditions and to withstand the years of wear and tear that is expected of any other car part," said Keilaf. "This project is integral to guaranteeing that all LiDAR developers do the same. This will enable automotive OEMs to plan their product development knowing the LiDAR included will achieve a certain threshold for quality and performance.

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been elected both by an internationally-recognized premium car brand for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

