Innoviz Technologies and Major OEM Collaborate on New Short-Range LiDAR for L4 Autonomous Vehicles

Innoviz's Short-Range LiDAR joins the InnovizTwo product platform that includes InnovizTwo Long-Range and InnovizTwo Slim. With high-resolution detection and over 90-degree vertical field of view, the new short-range design is based on InnovizTwo Long-Range architecture. It leverages the product's industrialization maturity and is designed to meet the requirements for light commercial vehicles, shuttles, robotaxis, and trucks. This new development phase was meticulously designed over the past six months to align with the OEM's stringent RFQ (Request for Quotation) requirements. With the OEM planning to integrate multiple short-range LiDARs for each of its L4 autonomous vehicles, the partnership is well positioned to advance a safe and powerful autonomous driving experience.

"This is an exciting moment for Innoviz as we collaborate with a major global OEM on a new product," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "As the L4 market is starting to ramp-up, we are happy to be able to provide a complete set of solutions to meet the needs of OEMs worldwide and support the acceleration of AV adoption across all sectors."

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com .

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, future series production nominations, and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 12, 2024 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Top of Form

