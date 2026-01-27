Innoviz Technologies Announces InnovizSMART is Now Available to Order with Short Lead Times and Enhanced Production

InnovizSMART's off-the-shelf high performance LiDAR solution brings Innoviz's proven 3D sensing technology to smart infrastructure applications and is now available for order

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance LiDAR solutions, announced the general availability of InnovizSMART, its off-the-shelf, ready-to-buy LiDAR solution designed for a wide range of smart applications.

InnovizSMART is available to order with short lead times and high-capacity production

InnovizSMART includes an array of out-of-the-box deployment capabilities such as high-resolution 3D point cloud for accurate detection at long distances, low power consumption, and simplified installation requirements, suitable for an easy deployment in applications such as perimeter security, traffic management, robotics, aerial and more. InnovizSMART is now ramping to full industrialization, enabling partners worldwide to deploy a proven, off-the-shelf automotive-grade sensor with short lead times. InnovizSMART's production capacity is designed to fulfill current and projected customer demand.

"The general availability of InnovizSMART marks a major milestone in our smart infrastructure strategy," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz. "Customers can now procure a durable, reliable automotive-grade LiDAR with short lead times and no customization required. InnovizSMART is designed for 24/7 performance in harsh outdoor conditions and integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure — delivering proven, reliable LiDAR performance for a wide range of smart applications."

InnovizSMART key features include:

True long-range detection of up to 450 meters, with accurate identification of pedestrians and vehicles even at extended distances.

Blockage resilience to dust, debris, and extreme temperatures.

Uniform resolution across the field of view, enabling consistent tracking performance across wide intersections or corridors.

PoE-enabled connectivity, allowing for fast deployment on existing poles or traffic light infrastructure using standard Ethernet.

Privacy-conscious by design: InnovizSMART captures spatial data without identifying personal characteristics, offering cities a reliable tool for improving safety and efficiency while upholding privacy standards.

In addition, InnovizSMARTer, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, is expected to be available in Q2 2026, further expanding Innoviz's portfolio of smart infrastructure solutions. For more information about InnovizSMART Long-Range , email: [email protected] .

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. As a Tier-1 supplier to leading automotive manufacturers, Innoviz has proven its technology in the most demanding environments. Through InnovizSMART, Innoviz now delivers this same performance in an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide industry-leading range, resolution, and reliability, delivering accurate 3D sensing in all weather conditions, day or night. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz serves automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, and commercial enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit innoviz.tech .

