Innoviz Technologies Partners with Leading Autonomous System Provider Curium to Enable a Safe Vehicle Calibration Experience in Southeast Asia

TEL AVIV, Israel and SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, has formed a partnership with Curium, a leading developer of automated calibration services for Autonomous Systems.

Curium's automated calibration software ensures that the vehicle's sensor suite is working as it should, even under dynamically changing conditions. This is a critical problem to solve, as sensors which are out of adjustment can lead to mis-detections and accidents.

Curium’s co-founding team next to their car equipped with an InnovizOne and a camera

Through the partnership agreement, Curium will apply its patented calibration techniques to its advanced driving system using the advanced capabilities of Innoviz's solid-state LiDAR sensor. Curium's solution actually simplifies the integration of the InnovizOne Lidar into any vehicle, as well as the installation of the sensor in the production stage.

Curium will also distribute and promote Innoviz's products throughout Southeast Asia across multiple sectors, including automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), shuttles, robotaxis, and various industrial applications. The partnership between the companies builds on Innoviz's strong relationships in Asia, including Korea, Japan, and China.

"We are pleased to partner with Innoviz Technologies, a company that has by far the best LiDAR on the market," said Dr. Ali Hasnain, CEO and founder of Curium. "With Innoviz's market-leading LiDAR solution and Curium's ability to perform multi-sensor Continuous Dynamic Calibration™, we will be giving both companies a distinct market advantage when it comes to systems that require the best in LiDAR technology with superior levels of reliability. Innoviz's strong global presence will enable us to work together in Asia and beyond, giving us confidence in a long and fruitful collaboration."

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. Innoviz's LiDAR technology can "see" better than a human driver and meets the automotive industry's strict expectations for performance, safety, and price. Selected by BMW for its fully autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be deployed in BMW's consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

About Curium

Curium is a market leading innovator in sensor calibration technologies with a patent pending solution for multi-sensor calibration. This approach to calibration ensures that development of autonomous systems such as Autonomous Vehicles can be rapidly escalated to level 4 and 5 of automation. This is done by Curium's ability to perform Continuous Dynamic Calibration™ (CDC) across multiple sensor types such as LiDAR, Radar and Cameras, ensure complete confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the sensor data and therefore enabling AI modules to make accurate decisions all the time, every time. For more information, visit www.curium.sg.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 21, 2021 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

