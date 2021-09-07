Innoviz Technologies to Demonstrate High-Performance LiDAR Technology at IAA MOBILITY Show in Munich

IAA MOBILITY expects to have over 1,000 exhibitors and speakers presenting innovations and concepts for the future of transportation. Innoviz will conduct a live demonstration of the InnovizOne, BMW's LiDAR of choice, in its booth during all show days. Innoviz's partners OSRAM and Webasto will be demonstrating the InnovizOne to select OEM customers. Webasto will present its Roof Sensor Module (RSM) in IAA, including two InnoivzOne units in two of its corners.

InnovizOne is a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers, robotaxis, shuttles and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade, mass-production solution. Innoviz's next-generation, high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, which was announced earlier this year, offers a full-featured solution for all levels of autonomous driving and includes embedded perception software.

"Innoviz is looking forward to showcasing InnovizOne at its booth at the IAA Mobility 2021 show as well as with our partners, OSRAM and Webasto," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "This show provides us with the opportunity to conduct a live demonstration of our LiDAR technology live in our booth, allowing visitors to experience the technology that will not only revolutionize automotive transportation, but also save millions of lives every year."

Live demos of InnovizOne at IAA MOBILITY Show:

Innoviz's booth: B2 A414

OSRAM's booth: B2 C71 During selected times. Please check with the Innoviz team.

Webasto's Roof Sensor Module (RSM) presentation: to selected OEM customers

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. Innoviz's LiDAR technology can "see" better than a human driver and meets the automotive industry's strict expectations for performance, safety, and price. Selected by BMW for its fully autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be deployed in BMW's consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

