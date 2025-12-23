Innoviz Technologies Unveils InnovizThree, a Quantum Leap in Innoviz's LiDAR Solutions

Marking a major evolution in Innoviz's LiDAR technology, InnovizThree features a small form factor specially designed for behind the windshield and roof mounting integrations

The InnovizThree dimensions make it ideal for AI-enhanced platforms such as humanoids, micro robotics and drones

InnovizThree will be demonstrated live for the first time at CES 2026, booth #7318

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, launched today the Company's latest development: the InnovizThree LiDAR. InnovizThree was designed with slimmer dimensions and lower power consumption, all while delivering exceptionally high-performance at a dramatically reduced price compared to InnovizTwo. The newly slimmed-down design allows InnovizThree to be seamlessly integrated behind the windshield or on the rooftop, offering automakers the utmost design flexibility for their needs.

InnovizThree: designed for behind the windshield and roof mounting integration

InnovizThree couples improved sensing power and high efficiency with automotive-grade reliability, scalable across vehicle fleets and built to power the next generation of autonomous systems with unprecedented speed, safety, and effectiveness.

Key features of InnovizThree include:

A slimmer body, only 600 grams in weight, with significantly smaller lateral dimensions allowing for seamless deployment into the roof interior, behind the windshield, and in the front grille, providing OEMs with maximum installation flexibility. These dimensions are also ideal for AI enhanced platforms such as humanoids, micro robotics and drones.

A lower cost, dramatically reduced by over 35% from the InnovizTwo, while enhancing performance capabilities, enabling superior long-distance accuracy and perception with detection ranges extending beyond 250 meters.

Flexible operational modes including a low-power mode at 13W for energy efficiency, enabling seamless behind-the-windshield installation without cabin noise disturbance.

"InnovizThree is our answer to the automotive industry's most pressing challenge: delivering high-performance LiDAR that is both economically viable and scalable," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "With unmatched range and resolution, InnovizThree meets OEM requirements with the quality of vision required for safe, autonomous driving. As the future of mobility unfolds with edge AI, real-time decision-making, and increasingly complex environments, Innoviz solutions will be there to deliver the speed, precision, and reliability that tomorrow's vehicles demand."

Live InnovizThree Demonstration at CES 2026, Booth #7318

Innoviz is participating in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, taking place from January 6th until January 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. As part of the live demonstrations at the booth, visitors will be able to see for the first time a live demonstration of the InnovizThree, as well as a display purpose-built to show a LiDAR mounted behind the windshield.

For more information, visit InnovizThree product page.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025 and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

