Inns of Monterey Announce Autumn Savings

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is fabulous in Monterey; Experience the magic of the season in Monterey, where coastal beauty meets vibrant autumn activities. From hiking the scenic trails of Point Lobos, walking the historic path of John Steinbeck on Cannery Row, exploring local pumpkin patches, and enjoying wine tasting at Carmel Valley vineyards, there's no better place for a fall getaway. Stay at Inns of Monterey for comfort, ocean views, exclusive discounted rates, and fall packages. Inns of Monterey offers much more than just a good night's rest. Each hotel immerses guests in Monterey's rich history, shares a tale worth telling, and sets the stage for making memories. For a one-of-a-kind visit, Inns of Monterey features special packages and discounts, and each boutique hotel offers a unique locale, theme, and décor to fit travelers' styles. Active links are available to book instantly.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa: Fall is fabulous with a 20% discount. Enjoy the best weather of the year! Midweek stays, Sunday through Thursday, booked before October 31, 2024, are 20% off all room types on select dates for travel through January 31, 2025. This is a significant saving on a luxurious stay in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey. Guests also enjoy modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, free use of bicycles, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments and an immersed wellness experience are available at the relaxing DESUAR, a deluxe, private day spa adjacent to the hotel. The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

The Spindrift Inn's "Table for Two Romance Package" includes accommodations for two at Monterey's most romantic waterfront hotel and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Only available now through January 31, 2025. The Sardine Factory Restaurant on Cannery Row is the Monterey Peninsula's iconic destination for fine dining and special occasions. Spindrift Inn is in the heart of Cannery Row and affords guests easy access to all that Monterey offers, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The newly renovated rooms feature sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's eye view of the fabled Cannery Row. The peaceful guestrooms feature cozy fireplaces, and complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. Spindrift Inn reflects Monterey's local culture and spirit of a fabled Cannery Row, while guest service and attention to detail are exceptional. 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com Book Now.

The waterfront Monterey Bay Inn on historic Cannery Row is adjacent to the popular San Carlos Beach. Available now through October 31, 2024, ocean-view or ocean-harbor view guestrooms are 15% off regular rates. Monterey Bay Inn is an ideal location for adventure seekers and romantics alike, within walking distance to the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy a sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy access to the beach, afternoon cookies, and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered to the guestroom. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com Book Now.

Victorian Inn: Stay Longer and Save. If you're ready for a seaside vacation and craving ocean breezes, Victorian Inn offers a warm charm that celebrates Monterey's historic Lang House and adventurous spirit. Stay three nights and receive 15% off any room type, including a flexible cancel plan. Stay four nights and save 25% off any room type. The Victorian Inn is steps from Cannery Row and features garden courtyards, quiet oversized guest rooms, and cozy marble fireplaces in each room. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served each morning, and an afternoon wine and cheese reception is held each evening in the reception area of the original Lange House. Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers and families who appreciate relaxed surroundings and a convenient location just a short walk to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn is pet-friendly, located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Wave Street Inn: Book Direct and Save 10%. Make plans to enjoy a Monterey getaway and save 10% per night on published rates when booking direct with the hotel. Wave Street Inn is just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

For reservations at Inns of Monterey, call 800-232-4141 or email [email protected].

