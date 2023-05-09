INNS OF MONTEREY ANNOUNCE SUMMER ADVENTURE PACKAGE

--A must for marine life lovers—

MONTEREY, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inns of Monterey make exploring Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary a breeze with their new Adventure Package. Available at Monterey Bay Inn, Spindrift Inn, Wave Street Inn, and Victorian Inn, the package includes overnight accommodations for two and two full day vouchers for either paddle board rental, traditional bicycle rental, or kayak rental from Adventures by the Sea.

Monterey Bay Inn Exterior

The Sanctuary's diverse ecosystem is one of the best places in the world to see seals, sea lions, sea otters, migrating whales, and dolphins in their natural habitat. On land or water, guests observe active marine life up close, experience Monterey's living history, and view the area's iconic sights.

Adventures by the Sea is located on Cannery Row within walking distance of each hotel. Experts ensure bikes, kayaks, and paddle boards are maintained to the highest standards. Guests learn safety protocol to successfully enjoy a day on the Bay or bike trail.

Monterey Bay Inn is adjacent to San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The contemporary-styled 49 guest rooms are eco-friendly, with sweeping views of Monterey Bay, abundant natural light, and balconies. Unique amenities include a pillow menu and a rooftop hot tub that overlooks the Bay, with easy access to the beach. A complimentary continental breakfast is served daily and paid self-parking on-site is available.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with a traditional, Mediterranean coastal décor. This romantic hotel has 45 recently renovated guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light and a serene ambiance. A specialty pillow menu ensures a good night's sleep so that guests are awake, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast delivered to their room; an afternoon wine reception is served daily, with valet parking available.

Originally the Lang Mansion, built-in 1901, Victorian Inn's gracious reception area welcomes guests to check in and relax in plush seating near the fireplace. The hotel's 70 guestrooms are in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home. Lovely gardens surround the hotel, and on-site paid self-parking is available. The complimentary breakfast buffet includes a hot breakfast dish, pastries, bread, muffins, seasonal fruit, cereals, juices, and coffee. California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each evening. Victorian Inn is pet friendly.

The Wave Street Inn's beachy décor is inspired by the area's natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage. Contemporary art, pops of ocean blue, and starfish orange accents create a sunny, laid-back vibe. Amenities include a complimentary welcome snack, self-parking on-site, and outdoor fire pits. Wave Street Inn is just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

For reservations, book direct at www.innsofmonterey.com

Phone: 800-232-4141

SOURCE Inns of Monterey