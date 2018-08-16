Inns of Monterey Set the Stage For a Star-Studded Visit

Each of the five Inns of Monterey is relevant to many aspects of this popular series, and all are within close driving distance to sites outside Monterey proper. Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of Monterey's heritage district, just 8-minute walk from Monterey City Hall where Celeste met with Monterey City Council. Spindrift Inn, Victorian Inn, Monterey Bay Inn and the new Wave Street Inn are located in the historic Cannery Row district, a short stroll to Monterey Bay Aquarium, where Ziggy and his mom, Jane, share a poignant parent-child conversation. These hotels are within walking distance to Lover's Point (location of another significant Ziggy and Jane scene) and Fisherman's Wharf where Celeste, Madeline and Jane often meet at their favorite harbor side café.

Other iconic sites are instantly recognizable just a short distance from all the Inns of Monterey, including; Garrapata State Park, Pfeiffer Beach, Bixby Bridge and McWay Falls where primarily every dramatic view is featured heavily in Big Little Lies' opening credits.

Spindrift Inn is just a short stroll to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay. Located in the heart of Monterey's historic Cannery Row, this romantic hotel has 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light, Mediterranean-Coastal style and serene ambiance. Spindrift Inn is located at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 646-8900. www.spindriftinn.com

Monterey Bay Inn is perched over the bay, providing sweeping views of the water and abundant natural light in every guestroom. The Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail runs just steps from hotel, so guests can follow this all the way to Fisherman's Wharf. The hotel's contemporary-coastal style features ocean hues for a calming and fresh environment. Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 373-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail. Blazing fire pits set the stage for several scenes in the series and it just so happens Wave Street Inn features two fire pits, complete with laid-back chairs. The surrounding natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage history inspire the 32-room hotel's beachy décor and its contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents make for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn is located at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 375-2299. www.wavestreetinnmonterey.com

Victorian Inn is the ideal home base for travelers who enjoy period décor and the sensibilities that come with California-Victorian design. Guests feel as if they are at the home of a gracious friend who is there to tend to their every need. Victorian Inn is also a pet friendly property, with amenities specifically chosen for four legged travelers. Victorian Inn is located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 373-8000. www.victorianinn.com

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is situated in Monterey's Heritage District, close to the city's museums, historic government buildings and the vibrant downtown. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the areas attractions. The Spanish-style décor is grounded by dark wood furniture and black iron accents, while the bright pops of warm colors and creamy walls create an inviting, vibrant ambiance. Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 375-2411. www.hotelcasamunras.com.

