InnSure Corporation launches its Insurance Innovation Leadership Academy

InnSure launches the first-ever Insurance Innovation Leadership Academy with MIT Executive Ed. program as cornerstone.

"We believe that delivering proven MIT innovation leadership frameworks through an insurance specific lens will amplify and accelerate industry progress across the value chain" said Charlie Sidoti, Executive Director of InnSure. "Combined with courses co-produced with Carter-Edwards and Pivot Global Partners, InnSure offers industry leaders a new and powerful toolkit to respond to the disruptive forces facing the sector during these turbulent times."

According to Phil Budden, Senior Lecturer for Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Strategy at MIT Sloan School of Management and Board Member at InnSure. "With a focus on leadership skills at the intersection of insurance and innovation, InnSure's Leadership Academy is uniquely positioned to shape how the insurance industry evolves going forward. - We are excited to be part of it."

"We're proud to be a strategic launch partner for this new educational offering," said Adam Kostecki, Senior Assistant Vice President in Amica Insurance's Digital Solutions and Innovation group. "It's grounded in thought leadership from leading organizations like MIT and AM Best, and brings together content for leaders and innovation practitioners alike. We look forward to leveraging these new resources to continue developing the next generation of insurance innovators at Amica."

InnSure acknowledges the generous contributions and support from Vitech Systems Group, as strategic launch partner for InnSure, Amica Insurance, as strategic launch partner for The Insurance Innovation Leadership Academy, Cambridge Innovation Center and CIC's innovation hubs.

About InnSure®

As our name suggests, InnSure combines the drive for innovation with the assurance of a secure environment to confidently foster solutions to the challenges facing the insurance industry.

InnSure's sole purpose is rooted in its members' passion. Everything we do is focused on influencing positive change and a better future for our industry as well as providing a safe environment where our community can CONNECT with our innovation ecosystem, LEARN best practices for innovation and SOLVE real world problems as part of our "Connect-Learn-Solve" program.

InnSure's platform was developed to take creative ideas from Blue-sky to BlueprintTM.

What sets InnSure apart is our aim of solving real industry problems upstream, not just accelerating startups.

About Our Collaborators

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals from around the world with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 60 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship five-week Advanced Management Program.

Amica Insurance is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.

Vitech® is a global provider of cloud-based benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,200 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant "Leader" for four years running and by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner.

Pivot Global Partners creates and leads innovation pivots in the insurance industry. Its carrier, broker, and start up expertise, along with its responsive client solutions, thought leadership, and industry leadership, place Pivot Global at the heart of industry innovation.

Pivot Global guides carriers, insurtechs and others in the insurance ecosystem through leadership development, team performance, organizational design, and process improvement pivots to innovate, scale and grow.

Carter-Edwards and Co. believes that solving business problems and customer problems have one foundational thing in common–they can both be solved by looking at the problems through the lens human-centered design. Leaders in business, design, and program management came together with a mission to put people at the heart of business. So, whether we are reorganizing internal processes to help business move faster or standing up a new brand that connects with customers on a deeper level, we're solving for the needs of people with an eye towards business growth.

Cambridge Innovation Center opened doors in 1999 because its founders wanted to create a place for entrepreneurs to fix the world by innovating better and faster.

As MIT graduates, they took to their institutional backyard of Kendall Square to build a novel office environment: one where proximity encourages collaboration, where shared resources spark the sharing of knowledge to propel businesses forward even without the direct investment of capital.

Since then CIC has attracted thousands of startups, corporations, investors, accelerators, and nonprofits to Kendall Square, helping to transform the Cambridge, MA, neighborhood into an internationally renowned innovation district.

