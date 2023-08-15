Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV). Investors who purchased Inotiv securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/notv.

The investigation concerns whether Inotiv has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On August 10, 2023, Inotiv issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and providing a business update. Among other items, Inotiv revised its full-year revenue guidance to $570 million, down from previous guidance of $580 million, and updated its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $60 million, down from previous guidance of $70 million. On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $2.28 per share, or 35.63%, to close at $4.12 per share on August 11, 2023.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Inotiv securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/notv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

