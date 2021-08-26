INOV8 Surgical Performs First Surgery using THINK Surgical's Next-Generation Robot Technology for Knee Replacement

"My team and I are pleased to offer our patients the accuracy and reproducibility made possible in joint replacement procedures by THINK Surgical's next-generation active robot," said Dr. Kreuzer*. "Adoption of this advanced technology demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Kreuzer incorporated the first-generation TSolution One system into the INOV8 Surgical orthopedics program in early 2020, shortly after initial FDA clearance. INOV8 Surgical is a leading healthcare facility specializing in outpatient total joint procedures.

"We are very excited to have our latest robotic technology available to patients through the INOV8 Surgical ASC," said Jay Yang, acting CEO and COO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Our innovative engineers continue to advance robotic orthopedic surgery as demonstrated by our next-generation system and by future product launches."

The TSolution One system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation, and TCAT®, an active robot. Pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare the patient's personalized joint replacement surgical plan in a virtual environment. The active robot aids the surgeon in executing the preoperative surgical plan with precise, automated cutting and removal of the diseased bone and cartilage. The TSolution One system assists surgeons with optimizing joint implant placement based on each patient's unique anatomy.

About THINK Surgical®, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The core technology of the TSolution One system has been used in tens of thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

The TSolution One system is the only robot available for total joint replacement procedures that features an open implant library.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine of our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One system for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

*Dr. Kreuzer is a paid consultant of THINK Surgical.

THINK Surgical and TSolution One are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2021 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Sheri Hensley

[email protected]

510-602-0951

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thinksurgical.com

