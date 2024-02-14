THINK Surgical to Collaborate with b-ONE Ortho Corporation for Robotic TKA

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced that it will enter into a new Collaboration Agreement with b-ONE Ortho Corporation (Cedar Knolls, NJ).  Through this collaboration, THINK Surgical will add b-ONE Ortho implants, including the MOBIO Total Knee System, to THINK Surgical's ID-HUB™, a proprietary data bank of implant modules for use with its TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System.

THINK Surgical is committed to providing open platform orthopedic surgical robots that support implants from multiple manufactures.  To further this commitment, THINK is pleased to add b-ONE implants to its ID-HUB database which already includes five implant systems from four other implant manufacturers. Adding another implant partner's products to the ID-HUB database enhances customers choice of implant options when using the TMINI system.

The TMINI system includes a wireless robotic handpiece that assists surgeons in performing total knee replacement and first received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in April 2023. The addition of the MOBIO™ Total Knee System to THINK Surgical's ID HUB database will allow b-ONE's customers in the U.S. access to robotic assisted technology for total knee replacement. The development of the implant module has already started and THINK Surgical will be seeking FDA clearance in the coming months for use of the TMINI System with the MOBIO™ Total Knee System.

"b-ONEs' commitment to improving the experience of both patients and surgeons through innovative technologies aligns well with our value proposition for the TMINI System. We look forward to providing customers further choice in patient treatment through our collaboration" said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical.  

"We are excited about this collaboration with THINK Surgical enhancing our MOBIO™ Total Knee System portfolio to offer our customers a robotic assisted technology solution with the TMINI System", said Jim Duncan, General Manager of b-ONE Ortho Corporation. 

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.  

About b-ONE Ortho Corporation

b-ONE Ortho is a Global Manufacturer based out of Cedar Knolls, New Jersey. We, at b-ONE, are committed to improving the experience of both patients and surgeons through innovative technologies. With our passion for advanced manufacturing, advanced material science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, we relentlessly pursue ways to offer best in class healthcare solutions while increasing healthcare economic value. Our goal is to help more patients worldwide to gain their active lifestyle back with the best means humankind ever created-innovative technology.

