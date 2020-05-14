INOV8 Surgical Resumes Total Knee Replacement Procedures after State of Texas Relaxes Ban on Some Elective Surgeries

HOUSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INOV8 Surgical has resumed total knee replacement procedures following the executive order issued by the Governor of Texas which loosens restrictions on some elective procedures. In February, INOV8 Surgical became the first ambulatory surgery center in the nation and the first health care facility in Texas to offer patients undergoing total knee replacement the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The system, which is manufactured by Fremont, California-based THINK Surgical, Inc., features an active robot for orthopedic surgery. INOV8 Surgical had performed several knee replacement procedures utilizing THINK's active robot before all elective surgeries were put on hold in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My team and I are committed to protecting the health and well-being of our patients while resuming much-needed knee replacement procedures for those patients with emergent conditions," said Stefan Kreuzer, M.D., founder, INOV8 Orthopedics. "For weeks, many of our patients were forced to delay planned procedures due to concerns over the coronavirus. We have resumed select surgeries, including total knee replacement procedures in compliance with Gov. Abbott's executive order while following all guidelines outlined by the state and maintaining an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for our staff."

The TSolution One® Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations in total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, the active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. Total joint replacement surgery involves removing the diseased knee joint and replacing it with a joint implant. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan for precise placement of implants.

In October of 2019, THINK Surgical, Inc. received clearance from FDA to market the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) in the United States. Five surgeons, including Dr. Kreuzer, participated in the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, which confirmed the safety and efficacy of the TSolution One® Total Knee Application.

"INOV8 Surgical is committed to utilizing the most advanced, state-of-the art technologies to improve the lives of our patients," said Dr. Kreuzer. "The TSolution One® Total Knee Application, which utilizes an active robot, provides a better option to treat patients with end-stage knee arthritis. We look forward to treating more patients with this revolutionary technology."

