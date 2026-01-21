Inovalon Establishes Integration with AlayaCare to Streamline Nursing Coordination and Billing for Specialty and Infusion Pharmacies

New API-Based Integration Connects ScriptMed® with AlayaCare to Enhance Patient Care, Nurse Scheduling, and Revenue Cycle Management

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a collaboration with AlayaCare, a highly innovative provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, to deliver an API-based integration between Inovalon's ScriptMed® pharmacy management software and AlayaCare's nursing management platform. The integration enables bi-directional data exchange to help infusion and specialty pharmacies simplify patient, clinical, nursing, and revenue cycle workflows for patients receiving pharmacy-supported nursing services.

Instead of chasing updates across multiple systems, staff can access critical information in one place, creating cohesion and transparency for the entire care team. This integration reduces manual efforts and helps ensure stakeholders are working from the same, up‑to‑date record.

"Establishing an integration with Inovalon allows nursing teams and their pharmacy partners to work seamlessly together," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and founder at AlayaCare. "This integration ensures timely access to critical patient and visit data, helping clinicians deliver high-quality, coordinated care while improving operational efficiency."

The integration ensures patient records and critical data are synchronized in near real-time, keeping both platforms aligned as care progresses. By eliminating fragmented systems and manual data transfer, the integration strengthens care coordination, supports compliance, and reduces errors and delays. This enables care teams to focus more fully on patient outcomes rather than administrative tasks.

"Infusion and specialty pharmacies face increasingly complex care coordination challenges," said Ernie Shopes, President of Inovalon's Pharmacy Business Unit. "This integration with AlayaCare empowers our customers with an enhanced set of tools and capabilities that help care teams operate more efficiently while improving the patient experience."

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 95 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 716,000 clinical settings, and 451 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

