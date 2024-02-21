Inovalon's VigiLanz Solution Ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research in Pharmacy Surveillance and Infection Control and Monitoring

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced VigiLanz, an Inovalon solution and leading provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance and patient safety technology, has earned the 2024 Best in KLAS designation from KLAS Research for both Pharmacy Surveillance and Infection Control and Monitoring.

This marks the seventh consecutive year VigiLanz ranks No. 1 in Pharmacy Surveillance, solidifying its position as the market leader in pharmacy surveillance software and bringing the company's total count of KLAS awards to 14.

"We are honored to be recognized as Best in KLAS for Pharmacy Surveillance for the seventh year in a row, and to be named the industry leader in Infection Control and Monitoring," said Dr. Hayley Burgess, SVP, Provider Surveillance and Safety at Inovalon. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to delivering the highest quality solutions and services to our customers. We remain committed to helping healthcare organizations improve patient safety and deliver the best possible care."

Pharmacy Surveillance

VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance continuously monitors data from the EHR and ancillary clinical systems to improve medication safety, standardize practices, and maximize efficiencies. Based on the system's built-in rule sets or hospital-specific guidelines, it automatically generates alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions.

"VigiLanz is way ahead of the curve in terms of coming up with new ideas and bringing things in before we even know that we need them. The vendor has helped us figure things out, improve our workflows, and come up with new ideas. That has helped us stay on the cutting edge of things. We have been very impressed with the vendor's innovations, and they have only gotten better. The solution does everything that the vendor promised it could."

– Manager, June 2023, klasresearch.com

Infection Control and Monitoring

VigiLanz's Dynamic Infection Control Monitor is a seamless, real-time, automated monitoring system that works with an organization's EHR. Its exception-based alert system puts patient data under continuous surveillance to alert decision makers in real time of potential infections, MDROs, isolation candidates, organism clusters, conditions of concern, and reportable infections. The surveillance is based on a sophisticated set of customizable rule engines.

"If a peer asked me about Dynamic Infection Control Monitor, I would tell them it is the most robust surveillance system that we have seen. I would also tell them that it is their best bet at ensuring that they don't have an outbreak at their facility."

– Manager, June 2023, klasresearch.com

The VigiLanz clinical surveillance platform , which houses the Pharmacy Surveillance and Infection Prevention solutions, helps clinicians deliver safer, higher quality patient care by converting disparate EHR data into uniform, actionable intelligence. The company also offers a variety of additional provider safety and surveillance solutions including Antimicrobial Stewardship , Safety Surveillance , Claims , Audit , and Research .

"Inovalon and VigiLanz joined together in our mission to empower improvements across the healthcare ecosystem and expand our combined portfolio of capabilities, enabling greater opportunities to help all of our customers achieve their goals and missions," said Julie Lambert, President and General Manager, Inovalon Provider business unit. "To achieve this award seven years in a row clearly demonstrates VigiLanz's commitment to providing the best software and data solutions that positively impact patient care and safety."

Best in KLAS designations are awarded to outstanding software and services companies that excel in delivering value to healthcare organizations. The awards are based on feedback from thousands of North American healthcare leaders, administrators, and clinicians who use the solutions daily.

Selected commentary collected about VigiLanz Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance, January 2024 © 2024 KLAS. Visit www.klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 50,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 81 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 661,000 clinical settings, and 380 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About VigiLanz

VigiLanz is a rapidly growing SaaS-based clinical surveillance and patient safety solution focused on advancing the delivery of data-driven care by transforming complex patient data into meaningful and actionable alerts in real time, helping clinicians identify opportunities to avoid or minimize harm, improve safety, and provide the highest quality healthcare. VigiLanz is the safety and surveillance solution of choice to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, clinical researchers, and others dedicated to innovative, real-time patient care. VigiLanz became part of the Inovalon cloud-based SaaS solution portfolio on February 5, 2024. For more information, visit www.vigilanz.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

