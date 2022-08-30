INOVIO to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. Our DNA medicines in development are delivered using our investigational proprietary smart device to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

