Inovonics Announces New Advanced Location Solution for Senior Living Resident Monitoring

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in wireless hardware and software solutions for life-safety applications, announces the launch of its latest innovation in resident monitoring technology: Advanced Location.

The Advanced Location solution alerts staff when a resident needs assistance, relaying the wearer's location with industry-leading accuracy. Using sophisticated cloud-based technology, it also monitors pendants throughout the community in near real time, allowing you to locate residents quickly anytime you need them, whether it's an emergency or not.

The Quantum system by JNL Technologies, Inc. is now fully integrated with this solution, as well as the existing Inovonics fall detection solution. JNL and Inovonics collaborated with Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community in Roanoke, Virginia to implement the new system in January 2024.

"The new Quantum system with Inovonics Advanced Location will help our dedicated caregivers provide care for our residents more quickly", said Meagan Seale, Executive Director at OLOV. We are always seeking ways to gain efficiency, and getting our caregivers to the right location is essential. The ability to locate a resident for medication administration and other time-sensitive needs when they're not in their room will save caregivers time. And the Inovonics Fall Detection solution is already proving valuable in alerting staff to resident falls, providing peace of mind to them and their families. Our Lady of the Valley embraces technology in service of our mission to provide quality of life for each resident through personal attention and care".

Jim Gleason, President of JNL Technologies, Inc. stated: "We're excited to be at the forefront of integrating these enhanced features into our trusted solution and look forward to continued collaboration to bring these solutions to the broader market".

"Inovonics has provided reliable emergency call system infrastructure for senior living communities for nearly twenty-five years," said Craig Dever, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Inovonics. "The new advanced location solution builds on our previous success with our fall detection solution and reinforces our commitment to evolving our cloud-delivered services to provide a better understanding of a resident's well-being as the industry seeks to serve the fast-growing senior living population. There is much more to come."

Built on the Inovonics cloud platform, these solutions combine the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for, with powerful software and API tools for easy integration and data access that can support continuous improvements to performance over time. The new solutions can be integrated into new or existing e-call applications, leveraging existing EchoStream® network infrastructure to offer ease of installation, and are scalable and flexible with the addition of locator devices and pendants as needed. All Inovonics cloud solutions are HIPAA compliant.

Inovonics advanced location and fall detection solutions are available through our trusted network of value-added resellers. For more information about our value-added resellers, visit: www.inovonics.com/how-to-buy. To learn more about these new solutions, visit: www.inovonics.com/newsolutions

For more information or to inquire about interview availability, please contact Nikki Williams at Inovonics, at [email protected] or 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

About JNL

JNL Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer of wander management, door control and nurse call technology headquartered in Ixonia, WI, USA. JNL was founded in 2007 as an integrator for care facility management systems. Since its founding, the company has evolved primarily into a manufacturer. Current end-user customers are primarily healthcare facilities serviced through an extensive distributor network. For more information, visit jnltech.net.

About Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley is a nonprofit, nondenominational senior care community sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. Since 1989, we've provided comfortable and affordable senior housing and care for those who call our community home. Through engaging programs and activities, caring personalized attention, and an unwavering dedication to excellence and quality service, we continue to enhance the lives of our residents.

Contact: Nikki Williams

Sr. Marketing Communication Manager

[email protected]

303-209-7219

