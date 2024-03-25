Inovonics to feature Inovonics Cloud Services software at ISC West, booth #3103

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless security solutions, announces that they'll be launching Inovonics Cloud Services at the 2024 International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West show taking place April 9-12, 2024 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas at booth location #3103.

Inovonics, traditionally known for its almost four decades of providing wireless security hardware, plans to exhibit at the ISC West show this year, featuring not only the reliable and flexible hardware they're known for, but their innovative new Inovonics Cloud Services software as well. Inovonics Cloud Services is designed to leverage the dependable hardware and unparalleled network infrastructure that customers have come to trust from Inovonics, now with the expanded capabilities of the Inovonics Security Cloud.

Tom Chittenden, President of Inovonics, had the following to share: "At Inovonics, we're committed to innovation and Inovonics Cloud Services is just that – this advanced software tool is a natural evolution from our world-class hardware, developed so our customers can get even more from their Inovonics system. With our cloud services, our customers will get a more complete solution from beginning to end—streamlining our technology and giving users the power to manage their Inovonics components easily and reliably from anywhere."

The Inovonics Security Cloud includes features such as:

The effortless management of an unlimited number of devices, giving you unparalleled scalability and flexibility.

The real-time reporting of valuable insights through a user-friendly dashboard, making it easier than ever to make data-driven decisions.

Powerful multichannel real-time notifications that equip your team with the information they need when they need it.

The ability to seamlessly integrate your systems through powerful APIs, IOT interfaces, and user interface tools allowing you to accelerate your customers time to value.

Overall the software addition will offer a more complete solution for integrating Inovonics hardware into a simple, streamlined system, controlled by a convenient, user-friendly dashboard.

Clay Weaver, Security Department Supervisor of Golden West Technologies, recently installed a number of fixed duress pendants for a complicated project that leveraged the Genetec™ Security Center integration. He shared: "Inovonics was able to simplify a complex integration and solve a problem we couldn't achieve with other vendors. Inovonics Cloud Services allowed us to use their reliable duress pendants, and monitor all panic alarms from one single viewpoint. Their products exceeded our expectations, and helped both us and our customer find the best solution."

Charles Pitman, Product Marketing Manager – Unified Platform & Commercial Practices at Genetec Inc, continued: "Inovonics provides the flexibility to deploy sensors easily without significant investment in new infrastructure. Thanks to the Inovonics duress pendant integration with Genetec Security Center, operators get advanced notice of potential threats in the platform they use everyday for monitoring cameras and building access. They can quickly identify issues with nearby video, and get a global view of duress events easily in one interface."

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for security applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions in the commercial security market by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and an unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

