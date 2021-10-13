DUNLAP, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent partnership of two highly experienced, industrial cybersecurity and Operational consulting firms founded by former regulators has made an immediate impact on the utility sector by combining highly sought after regulatory, operational and security talent to bring high level strategy and dense technical expertise to clients.

INPOWERD LLC and Ampere Industrial Security have combined forces to help utilities and energy companies raise their levels of cybersecurity, reliability, and compliance.

"By combining the talents and experience of INPOWERD and Ampere, we bring to the client a tighter integration of operational and security knowledge that supports reliability and security." When you mobilize the right talent, experience, and leadership you establish a high-performance framework that leads to success said Earl Shockley, president of INPOWERD.

"Both Earl and I have a similar philosophy. You must design the compliance to fit around --- and the controls to fit within — the existing operational process," said Patrick C. Miller, CEO of Ampere Industrial Security." "We show you how to navigate, interpret, and apply the regulations with the least amount of operational impact, budget impact, and resource impact."

Finding the right strategic alignment is important because in the end it is all about performance – for your clients and for your business. INPOWERD and AMPERE believe that high performance is not a just a vision, it's a process of continuously improving the way we deliver value to our clients," said Shockley.

"At the end of the day, the lights will stay on, and the organizations will be more resilient, more compliant, and more secure," said Miller.

Both Shockley and Miller are former regulators who helped build the compliance and enforcement programs during the startup of the Electric Reliability Organization (ERO). They have led or participated in approximately 300 North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) and O&P compliance audits and investigations, at the NERC, Regional and Registered Entity levels.

INPOWERD LLC is a verified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) with a unique blend of technical, business, and regulatory experience, focused on pursuing excellence and creating innovative and flexible client solutions.

Ampere Industrial Security is a consulting firm specializing in the protection of industrial control systems and operational technologies with a unique focus on the industrial ecosystem.

