Input 1 and INTX Team Up to Provide All-in-One Insurance Billing, Payments, and Premium Finance Platform

News provided by

Input 1

Sep 23, 2025, 08:35 ET

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading provider of digital billing, payments and premium finance platforms for the insurance industry, and INTX Insurance Software (INTX), a leading provider of end-to-end core insurance management solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced a partnership to bring carriers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) fully integrated billing and payment capabilities, covering everything from pay-in-full to installment billing to premium finance.

The collaboration gives insurance organizations access to the industry's only all-in-one inbound payments ecosystem, enabling them to manage billing and collections directly within the INTX platform. By embedding Input 1's technology, insurers can deliver modern digital experiences to policyholders while reducing operational friction and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

"At INTX, our goal is to give insurers the tools to operate faster, smarter and with more flexibility," said Robert Lewis, CEO of INTX. "Partnering with Input 1 strengthens that mission by bringing carriers and MGAs a proven billing and payments solution that reduces complexity, accelerates premium collection and enhances the policyholder experience."

"Carriers and MGAs want the flexibility to serve policyholders however they choose to pay," said Todd Greenbaum, CEO and President of Input 1. "What makes this partnership different is that we're not just enabling one or two payment methods. We're delivering the entire lifecycle of premium billing and collection on a single platform, fully integrated into INTX."

This partnership allows insurers to scale confidently, simplify operations and give policyholders more control over how they pay. By combining INTX's policy administration platform with Input 1's billing and payments ecosystem, carriers and MGAs can improve retention, speed up premium collection and create a more connected customer experience. Together, INTX and Input 1 are setting a new benchmark for how the industry approaches billing and payments.

About INTX

INTX is an end-to-end core P&C insurance management system provider based in Austin, Texas, born from a leading policy administration provider across Europe. INTX provides property and casualty insurance transactional systems of record that support the entire insurance life cycle for specialty carriers, MGAs, fronting insurers, reinsurers and captives. INTX is a highly configurable system, supporting multiple currencies, languages, regulatory and reserving environments, all with zero implementation cost. For more information on INTX, please visit www.intxis.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions simplify billing, payments and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

