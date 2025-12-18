Three Input 1 Leaders Named to Insurance Business America's 2026 Hot 100

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading provider of digital billing, payment, and premium finance platforms transforming the insurance industry, announced that three of its executive leaders—Ewa Maj, COO; Jeff Greenbaum, CIO; and Todd Greenbaum, CEO—have been named to Insurance Business America's coveted 2026 Hot 100 list, which recognizes influential innovators shaping the future of U.S. insurance.

The recognition reflects the depth of leadership guiding Input 1's growth and ongoing technology development. Having three executives honored on the same list underscores Input 1's role in supporting carriers, MGAs, program administrators, and agencies as they modernize billing, payment, and premium finance operations.

Meet the Hot 100 Honorees

Ewa Maj, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer:

With more than 30 years of deep insurance expertise, Ewa Maj orchestrates Input 1's operational excellence and strategic execution. She leads the development of scalable operational processes, cultivates high-performing teams, and reinforces accountability across the organization. Under her leadership, Input 1 delivers sustained growth while maintaining the consistent, high-quality service clients depend on.

Jeff Greenbaum, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer:

As Input 1's Chief Information Officer, Jeff Greenbaum leads the development of platform capabilities that support modern insurance operations. He guides talented engineering teams in building secure, high-performance systems that handle some of the most complex billing and payment workflows in the industry. His innovative approach empowers insurance organizations to embrace modern infrastructure without compromising reliability or control.

Todd Greenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer:

As President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Greenbaum has led Input 1 through a period of expansion in platform capabilities and market presence. He has guided the company's strategic direction, deepened relationships across the insurance ecosystem, and maintained a strong emphasis on disciplined execution. His forward-thinking leadership continues to position Input 1 as a catalyst for lasting industry transformation.

"Recognition like this matters because it reinforces what we're focused on every day," said Todd Greenbaum, President and CEO. "Ewa, Jeff, and I share an unwavering commitment to building technology that helps our clients operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and stay focused on execution as their businesses grow. This honor belongs to our entire team who make it all possible."

The Insurance Business America Hot 100 list celebrates leaders who are actively reshaping the insurance landscape through innovation, vision, and measurable impact. The 2026 honorees represent the vanguard of industry transformation.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry, with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for more than 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions simplify billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

