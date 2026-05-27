Insanely Cozy Designs introduces 'Pride Therapy' apparel for pride month.

Insanely Cozy Designs is reclaiming eight diagnoses retired by the World Health Organization in 2022 — rendered in Pride flag colors on hats and apparel, in time for Pride Month. 10% of revenue goes to benefit The Trevor Project.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insanely Cozy Designs today launches Pride Therapy, an apparel collection built around the eight psychiatric codes the World Health Organization (WHO) used, until 2022, to classify LGBTQ+ identities as disorders of the mind.

The apparel reclaiming LGBTQ+ diagnoses is available now at insanelycozydesigns.com. It ships in 5–7 business days.

Insanely Cozy Designs - Pride Therapy caps collection (Photographs: A. Alper, Model: Gale Raichart)

Insanely Cozy Designs puts real ICD-10 and DSM-5 diagnostic codes on premium:

beanies

caps

hoodies

tees

tanks

Over sixty conditions across: autism, ADHD, PTSD, phobias, personality disorders, addictions in remission. Reclaiming psychiatric diagnoses through apparel highly customizable through the site's Hat Therapy and Shirt Therapy wizards.

The premise: diagnostic language belongs to the people it gets applied to. Pride Therapy extends that premise to codes that never needed to exist in the first place.

Until 2022, the WHO's ICD-10 contained a cluster of diagnoses; (F64.0 "Transsexualism," F66.1 "Ego-dystonic sexual orientation," and six others) that turned queer and trans lives into billable conditions.

The American Psychiatric Association had removed "Homosexuality" from the DSM in 1973;

The WHO took another 49 years to follow.

Even while the codes were in active use, the WHO attached a note to the F66 cluster that read, in full: "Sexual orientation by itself is not to be regarded as a disorder." Pride Therapy puts that contradiction on hats and apparel.

"These eight codes bankrolled conversion therapy for thirty years," says founder Dave Buchwald. "Now they're queer streetwear."

Each piece pairs one of the eight retired codes with a Pride flag — Baker eight-stripe, Baker six-stripe, Intersex-Inclusive Progress, or Trans Pride — set in Cooper Black, the 1922 face that became shorthand for 1970s queer print. Four apparel types reclaiming psychiatric codes: cap, hoodies, tees, and tanks.

Not net profit, not capped: ten percent of all Pride Therapy revenue goes to benefit The Trevor Project.

About Insanely Cozy Designs

Founded by Dave Buchwald — a 30-year recovery veteran with late-life ADHD, autism, and C-PTSD diagnoses — Insanely Cozy Designs puts real ICD-10 and DSM-5 codes on premium apparel. Soft goods for complicated brains. insanelycozydesigns.com.

SOURCE Insanely Cozy Designs