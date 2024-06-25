Insatiable Demand for GPUs and Accelerators Pushed Data Center Semiconductor and Component Market Up 152 Percent in 1Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

General-Purpose Computing Components Also Returned to Growth Following Inventory Correction

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the server and storage component market grew 152 percent in 1Q 2024, reaching a new record. This rapid growth is primarily the result of high demand for GPUs and custom accelerators for the hyperscale cloud market. General-purpose server and storage components also experienced double-digit revenue growth following an inventory correction cycle in 2023.

"While accelerators continue to set record shipments quarter after quarter, the unit growth of the traditional server and storage component market returned to positive year-over-year growth for the first time in eight quarters as vendors and the Cloud service providers resume purchases in anticipation of higher system demand later this year," stated Baron Fung, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Average selling price (ASP) of components has increased significantly from a year ago adding to topline growth. For CPUs, an increasing mix toward fourth- and fifth-generation CPUs, which have more cores and feature sets compared to their predecessors, have commanded higher ASPs. Storage drives and memory have seen a significant increase in pricing as vendors ensure supply does not exceed demand. In the case of memory, the three major suppliers have shifted production capacity from DRAM to AI-focused HBM products," explained Fung.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report:

In 1Q 2024, NVIDIA led all vendors in component revenues, followed by Samsung and Intel. NVIDIA accounted for nearly half of the reported component revenues as H100 GPU supplies improved for both the Cloud and Enterprise markets.

Strong growth for accelerators is expected to continue into 2024. GPUs will remain the primary choice for training and inference, with NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell platform strengthening the firm's leadership. We also anticipate that custom accelerators and other vendors will gain some share with competitive offerings such as the AMD MI300X/MI325X Instinct and Intel Gaudi3.

Smart NIC and DPU revenues grew more than 50 percent in 1Q 2024, driven by strong hyperscale adoption for both AI and non-AI use cases.

