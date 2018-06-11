The initiative was launched in honour of the school's year-long celebration of iW50, a campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of the first female graduates from the INSEAD MBA programme. For each year of action and progress toward gender diversity, 50 female academics from INSEAD share their big idea which encapsulates the essence of their thought-leading research.

Laurence Capron, Dean of Faculty at INSEAD and Professor of Strategy, says that, "These 50 women reflect the heart and soul of INSEAD's academic environment: diversity in research and teaching methods, with no single school of thought predominant. They focus on what matters most, which is rigour and impact on management as a practice and a discipline. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and thought leadership."

These female academics go beyond the boundaries of their disciplines, identifying areas in academic literature and business practice to answer some of the most pressing issues facing businesses. Many of them are also pioneering innovative learning methods.

A selection of Big Ideas from INSEAD female faculty members:

To further explore 50 Years, 50 Women, 50 Ideas, please visit www.inse.ad/50.

The iW50 campaign will lead up to the iW50 Summit, which will be held at the INSEAD Europe Campus on 29 June 2018. The Summit will feature lectures and panel discussions led by prominent academics and alumnae; breakout sessions that delve into critical issues of gender parity; workshops on mentorship and coaching; and structured discussions that encourage an open exchange of ideas.

To find out more and to register for the event, visit https://www.insead.edu/events/iw50-summit.

Media Contact:

Sophie Badre

sophie.badre@insead.edu

Tel.: +33-6-86-07-33-75

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insead-celebrates-50-years-of-women-leading-academic-excellence-300659714.html

SOURCE INSEAD