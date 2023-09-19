INSEAD to host its Americas Conference on Sustainability and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies today face a critical challenge - the need to stay competitive and to innovate sustainably. Circular economy principles and eco-friendly operations are becoming essential components of business success. To address this imperative, the Americas Conference - Sustainable Resilience: Catalyzing Innovations is set to take place from November 9th to 11th, 2023, hosted at the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation.

The conference provides an unparalleled platform for senior business and government leaders, and INSEAD faculty and alumni, to engage in thoughtful discussions. The focus will be on exploring frameworks and examples of business opportunities that integrate environmental, social, technological, and financial considerations into decision-making while discussing the imminent risks of omitting a sustainability mindset.

"The need for sustainability in business has reached a critical juncture. We are excited to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts at the Americas Conference to explore the intersection of sustainability and business resilience," says Karel Cool, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD.

Key Conference Highlights:

Thursday, November 9th:

  • INSEAD Entrepreneur Showcase

Friday, November 10th:

  • Masterclass with INSEAD Professor Karel Cool: Sustainability through the Lens of Strategy
  • Keynote Address by Joel Makower, Chairman and Co-Founder at GreenBiz Group
  • The Role of the Board in Mitigating Risk and Building Resilience in Business
  • Tech and AI in Business Opportunities
  • Funding and Financing Innovative Solutions
  • Women in Sustainability
  • Exploring Sustainability & Tech

Saturday, November 11th:

  • Future of Living, in collaboration with Swissnex
  • Biltz Hackathon: Designing a Sustainable Future
  • Transforming Career with the EMC Frameworks
  • Investing in Sustainability: Business Angel Workshop

The conference promises to be a melting pot of ideas, inspirations, and collaborative endeavors to drive businesses toward a sustainable and resilient future. With over 250 INSEAD faculty and alumni, senior government, and business leaders, attendees are invited to join the conversation and seize the opportunity to learn, network, and co-create innovative solutions for a better tomorrow.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World 

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. 

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management,  MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year. 

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.  

