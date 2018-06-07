Insect Repellent Sales to Reach $410 Million in the US in 2022

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for household insect repellents is forecast to grow 3.8% per year to $410 million in 2022, supported by concerns about such insect-borne diseases as:

ehrlichiosis

Lyme disease

Rocky Mountain spotted fever

tick paralysis

West Nile virus

Zika virus

Gains will also be supported by heightened concerns about the potential adverse effects of insecticides. Historically, the most common active ingredient in insect repellents was N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), a source of concern for consumers; however, the greater range of DEET-free insect repellents (including biorepellents) that are now available will support gains. These and other trends are presented in Home & Garden Pesticides, 5th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/home-and-garden-pesticides-in-the-us-by-product-and-application-5th-edition-3700.htm

The most common replacement for DEET is picaridin, which is found in many of the insect repellents intended for use on human skin. In other types of insect repellents (such as those for use in outdoor living spaces), some active ingredients that are marketed as insect controls – such as allethrin, metofluthrin, and permethrin – can also be used as repellents.

US demand for all types of pesticides used in home and garden applications is expected to rise 3.4% per year to $2.6 billion in 2022. High participation rates in gardening and landscaping activities and concerns about insect-borne diseases in the household market will support gains. The best prospects for growth will be for pesticides that offer improved safety, efficiency, and greater ease-of-use. Pesticides will experience rising competition from non-pesticidal pest control techniques.

