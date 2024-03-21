InSer's Commitment to Excellence Recognized with Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InSer, a pioneering force in reproductive medicine, proudly announces that its Medellin clinic has achieved Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services for a second term. This prestigious recognition underscores InSer's unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled medical travel experience, marked by excellence in fertility outcomes and comprehensive pre, during and post-treatment care.

With a rich legacy spanning 29 years, InSer stands as one of the leading fertility centers in Colombia and the region, operating from four strategically located centers in Bogota, Medellin, Pereira, and Cartagena and in one month they open a new office in Barranquilla. Boasting a team of over 11 specialists in the field of fertility treatment, InSer Fertility has been instrumental in facilitating over 20,000 families and achieving more than 15,000 successful pregnancies. Its impact extends far beyond Colombia, reaching families worldwide.

InSer's dedication to excellence is underscored by its accreditation from Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), a globally recognized leader in medical tourism and health tourism. GHA has developed international standards 4.1 and 5.0, accredited by ISQua EEA and professional norms for medical travel in consultation with leading global experts in the healthcare industry. The GHA accreditation seal signifies InSer's commitment to implementing procedures and policies designed to enhance the patient experience and mitigate risks throughout the medical travel journey.

GHA is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism industry. Through its accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement. GHA's accreditation process positions healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, ultimately enhancing clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and the organization's business performance.

Dr. Juan Luis Giraldo, Director of InSer, expressed pride in achieving GHA Accreditation, stating, "At InSer we are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, both local and international. GHA Accreditation reflects our commitment to excellence and our ongoing efforts to ensure that patients receive the best possible outcomes and experiences. I believe that all the effort and work to meet GHA´s standards will take us to another level, not only as a patient-oriented service, but as a regional player in the area of human reproduction. We are honored to achieve GHA accreditation for a second term, through the latest standards 5.0, and look forward to continuing our mission of helping families achieve their dreams of parenthood."

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, lauded InSer's achievement, emphasizing the transformative impact of GHA Accreditation on enhancing patient experiences for medical travelers and bolstering organizations' visibility. She remarked, "InSer's re-accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to quality and patient-centered care. This commitment to the patient's well-being was evident not only during the survey but also during my visit to InSer's facilities late last year. You are a valued partner, and we wish you continued success as you pursue excellence!"

GHA Accreditation not only enhances patient experiences but also elevates organizations' visibility within the global healthcare landscape, facilitating access to quality care for medical travelers worldwide. To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaigns, available in English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish. The campaigns aim to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical tourism programs.

Founded 29 years ago, InSer is the leading Fertility Center in Colombia, thanks to its four centers in Bogota, Medellin, Pereira and Cartagena and more than 11 specialists in the field of fertility treatment. To date, there have been more than 20,000 families assisted and more than 15,000 pregnancies, not only in Colombia but throughout the world. In addition, InSer is accredited by the Latin American Network of Reproduction Centers, which is the organization in charge of validating statistics and good practices. It is also certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities AAAASF in the United States and is a member of the Association of Colombian Human Reproduction Centers ACCERH.

For more information visit: https://www.inser.com.co/en/

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is the recognized global authority in accreditation and certification focused on medical and wellness travel, health tourism, safety, and well-being. Founded in 2016, GHA's initial business purpose centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs for organizations and individuals, covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offering certification and accreditation in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

