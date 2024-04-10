Leading the Way: Nicklaus Children's Hospital Awarded Global Healthcare Accreditation with Excellence for Pediatric Medical Travel Services

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida, proudly announces its achievement of Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) with Excellence for Medical Travel Services. This is Nicklaus Children's Hospital's second GHA Accreditation with Excellence, a distinction that underscores its commitment to providing the highest quality care to its pediatric patients.

With a legacy of over 70 years, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has earned widespread recognition for its commitment to pediatric medicine, boasting a 307-bed facility that caters exclusively to the unique healthcare needs of children. The hospital's dedication to excellence is evident through numerous specialty programs that have been consistently ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008.

Dr. Andrea Maggioni, Director of Global Health at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, expressed deep satisfaction in the hospital's accreditation milestone, remarking, "Achieving a recognition of "Excellence in Medical Travel Services" by Global Healthcare Accreditation underscores our longstanding commitment to pediatric care and affirms our dedication to meeting the highest standards of quality and safety for traveling patients. We are immensely proud of our Global Health team's efforts in addressing the unique needs of our international and domestic patient families and their supporting medical travel partners."

Teresita Lopez, Nicklaus Children's Operational Director of Global Health, said, "GHA accreditation reflects our commitment to sustaining hospital-wide processes aimed at providing the best possible experience for our international patients and their families. We are honored to maintain this recognized standard of excellence, which instills confidence in patients and their families as they seek medical care abroad."

GHA is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism industry. Through its accreditation, certification, training, development and optimization and advisory services, GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement. GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services validates Nicklaus Children's Hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to pediatric patients, both locally and internationally. The accreditation signifies the hospital's adherence to rigorous standards designed to enhance the patient experience and ensure optimal outcomes throughout the medical travel journey.

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, praised Nicklaus Children's Hospital for its outstanding accomplishment, underscoring the pivotal role of GHA Accreditation in enriching patient experiences for pediatric medical travelers and enhancing the hospital's visibility on the global healthcare stage. She commented, "Nicklaus Children's Hospital's accreditation underscores its steadfast commitment to providing quality, compassionate care. We celebrate their dedication to excellence and advancement in pediatric healthcare, establishing a standard of excellence for pediatric medical travel services. This achievement reflects their unwavering dedication to ensuring that children worldwide receive the highest level of care and attention."

GHA Accreditation not only enhances patient experiences but also elevates organizations' visibility within the global healthcare landscape, facilitating access to quality care for pediatric medical travelers worldwide. To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in English, Spanish, Arabic and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their pediatric medical travel programs.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 307-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is the recognized global authority in accreditation and certification focused on medical and wellness travel, health tourism, safety, and well-being. Founded in 2016, GHA's initial business purpose centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs for organizations and individuals, covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offering certification and accreditation in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Organizations interested in contacting Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) can make a request at [email protected] | www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

