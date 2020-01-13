Inside Information and Positive Profit Alert: Issued by Essity's Subsidiary Vinda
Jan 13, 2020, 07:25 ET
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's subsidiary Vinda International Holdings Ltd today published a press release with the title "Inside information and positive profit alert."
Link to the press release: http://www.vinda.com/upload/2020/0113/0816h8jv2p.pdf
Essity is the majority shareholder of Vinda and owns 52% of the company. Vinda is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Essity consolidates Vinda. For the first 9 months 2019 Vinda's net sales accounted for approximately 15% of Essity's net sales.
For further information, please contact:
Johan Karlsson
Vice President Investor Relations
+46-8-788-51-30
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
Per Lorentz
Vice President Corporate Communications
+46-8-788-52-51
per.lorentz@essity.com
